In China, some of the wealthiest citizens have begun winding down offshore trusts, selling shares and, in some cases, changing citizenship ahead of the deadline for declaring income received abroad. The Japan Times reports this, citing wealth advisers, lawyers and other informed sources.

At the end of July, Beijing set October 22, 2026, as the deadline for declaring income from offshore trusts. Such income is subject to a 20% tax. According to the publication's sources, tax authorities have also stepped up information gathering on wealthy individuals, while special teams have been created in some provinces and cities to identify unpaid taxes on offshore income.

Who may be affected by the tax

According to Oscar Liu, CEO of JLT Legacy Group, the new measures could have the greatest impact on founders of Chinese companies whose shares are listed in Hong Kong and the United States. Many of them sold shares through trusts during the period of high company valuations in 2014–2020. Liu estimated potential tax liabilities in one case at from several million yuan to hundreds of millions or even billions of yuan.

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Boston Consulting Group estimates China's offshore wealth at around $1.7 trillion. In recent years, offshore trusts have been used by major shareholders of Chinese companies with overseas listings to keep assets outside the country.

Asset sales and uncertain rules

The unexpected tax requirement has forced some asset owners to seek funds to pay it. According to the publication, the family office of a technology billionaire is selling about half of its stock portfolio. According to a private banker at an international bank, banks are also lending to private clients to pay tax liabilities, using shares in their companies as collateral.

At the same time, lawyers and advisers point to a lack of clarity in certain rules, including who exactly they cover, whether they may apply to past periods, and for what period tax may be charged on dividends or share sales. Tax liabilities are linked to whether a taxpayer's main economic interests are in China, and lawyers say this criterion allows for different interpretations.

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