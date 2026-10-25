In Canada, the strategic maple syrup reserve in the province of Quebec could be completely depleted by February. This forecast was published by Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, the organization that manages the reserves, Fortune reports.

A reserve of three warehouses

The strategic reserve consists of three warehouses in Quebec that can store approximately 218,000 barrels of syrup in total. New syrup will continue to be produced, but the reserve will not be able to smooth out potential production fluctuations, which largely depend on weather conditions.

Canada is the world's largest producer of maple syrup. In 2025, it accounted for more than 75% of global production, with about 90% of Canadian syrup produced in Quebec.

Growing exports and declining production

Demand for Canadian maple syrup has grown in recent years, including due to expanding sales beyond the United States. Currently, about 65% of Canadian syrup exports go to the United States, compared with 80% two decades ago.

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Last year, syrup exports rose by nearly 16% after U.S. buyers began purchasing Canadian products ahead of expected tariffs. By comparison, exports increased by 9% in 2024. At the same time, production fell by 5% last year, according to data from Statistics Canada. During the first eight months of 2026, exports increased by only 2.5% year on year.

The need to replenish reserves

Simon Doré-Ouellet, deputy general manager of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers, told the Toronto Star that the market's syrup supply over the next year is reliable. At the same time, he said that the strategic reserve will need to be replenished in the coming years, and a successful 2027 production season would be welcome.

Over the past six years, Quebec has increased its production capacity by 50%. This has made it possible to establish more than 21 million new maple sap collection points.

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