In Italy, the index of hourly contractual wages remained unchanged in September compared with August. At the same time, on an annual basis, compared with September 2025, it increased by 2.5%. Annual inflation in September stood at 4.2%, so real earnings declined. This was reported by the national statistics agency Istat, ANSA English reports.

Dynamics in the private sector

In the private sector, contractual wages rose by 2.3% year on year. In the agricultural sector, the figure was 3.3%, in industry it was 2.6%, and in private services it was 2.1%. The data provided by Istat reflect the annual dynamics of wages in September.

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Public sector indicators

In the public sector, contractual wages increased by 3.2% over the year. This was a higher growth rate than in the private sector, where the figure was 2.3%.

Istat also noted that annual wage growth had lagged behind inflation for two consecutive quarters. The September figures continued this trend.

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