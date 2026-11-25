Elon Musk is gradually merging his businesses, which just a few years ago operated largely independently of one another. In 2025, the artificial intelligence developer xAI acquired the social network X; in February 2026, xAI itself became part of SpaceX; and now the space company is considering a merger with Tesla.

On November 24, JPMorgan analysts reported that a merger between Tesla and SpaceX could help the space company gain entry into the U.S. S&P 500 stock index. The potential deal, valued at over $3 trillion, could become the largest corporate merger in history.

However, Musk’s ambitions extend far beyond the automotive and space industries. His companies are already sharing technology, financial resources, and manufacturing capabilities, gradually forming a unified technology ecosystem.

UA.News explains what Elon Musk’s business empire consists of, how much his companies are worth, how they collaborate with one another, and how realistic it is to create a single corporation that would focus on space, automobiles, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

What Is Known About a Possible Merger Between Tesla and SpaceX

In October 2026, Tesla and SpaceX formed special committees of independent board members to evaluate a potential merger. By November, investment banks had been brought in to work on the deal.

Musk himself, during a SpaceX investor conference on October 20, called the merger of the companies a good idea. At the same time, the entrepreneur cautioned investors against viewing the potential deal as a done deal.

Musk cannot independently determine the terms of the merger due to an obvious conflict of interest. Independent directors must evaluate the companies’ valuations and determine whether the deal would be beneficial for their shareholders. Analyst Dan Ives estimates the probability of a Tesla-SpaceX merger in 2027 at 80–90%. In his view, the strategic rationale for the deal is primarily linked to the development of artificial intelligence and Musk’s ability to control a larger portion of the relevant technology ecosystem.

The logic behind this scenario is that Musk’s automotive and space businesses increasingly require the same resources: computing power, specialized processors, energy infrastructure, and engineering talent.

Instead of funding individual technology projects in parallel, the companies could develop a shared infrastructure.

Which companies make up Elon Musk’s business empire, and how much are they worth?

Today, Musk’s business empire encompasses seven major brands, some of which already operate within shared corporate structures.

SpaceX — over $1.7 trillion . Founded in 2002, the company manufactures reusable rockets, conducts space launches, provides satellite communications, and is developing the super-heavy Starship rocket system. SpaceX fulfills contracts for NASA, the Pentagon, and private companies. In June 2026, the company went public on the Nasdaq stock exchange, raising $75 billion.

Tesla — approximately $1.5 trillion . In addition to manufacturing electric vehicles, the company is developing the Powerwall and Megapack energy storage systems, autonomous vehicles, the Cybercab robotaxi, the Optimus humanoid robots, and specialized processors for artificial intelligence.

Starlink . SpaceX’s satellite division, which provides internet access to private users, businesses, airlines, and government agencies. The project does not have a separate market capitalization; its value is included in SpaceX’s overall valuation.

xAI — $250 billion at the time of acquisition . Founded by Musk in 2023, this artificial intelligence developer’s main products are the Grok chatbot and the Colossus computing infrastructure. In February 2026, the company became part of SpaceX.

X — $33 billion at the time of the acquisition . Formerly Twitter, which Musk acquired in 2022 for $44 billion. In March 2025, the social network was acquired by xAI , and subsequently, along with the artificial intelligence developer, it became part of SpaceX.

Neuralink — approximately $9–10 billion . The company develops neurocomputer interfaces that allow people to control electronic devices using brain signals. In the future, its technologies could be used to restore vision, speech, and motor functions. In June 2025, the company raised $650 million in funding.

The Boring Company — $23 billion. The company specializes in the construction of underground transportation tunnels. Its most famous project is the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, where Tesla electric vehicles are used to transport passengers. In September 2026, the company raised $3 billion in investments.

How Elon Musk’s Companies Are Already Sharing Technology and Resources

The process of consolidating Musk’s businesses began long before the negotiations between Tesla and SpaceX. In 2016, Tesla acquired the solar panel manufacturer SolarCity for $2.6 billion. In the years that followed, the entrepreneur systematically merged X, xAI, and SpaceX.

At the same time, even legally independent companies already have significant financial and technological ties. According to Tesla’s financial statements, in the first nine months of 2026, the company generated $626 million in revenue from the sale of Megapack industrial battery systems to SpaceX. Also, in March, Tesla invested $2 billion in the space company’s stock, acquiring a stake of less than 1%.

Another joint project is Terafab, a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Texas. Tesla and SpaceX’s initial investment in its construction is expected to total $16.8 billion. The plant is planned to be used to manufacture processors needed for Optimus robots, Cybercab robotaxis, and SpaceX’s future space data centers.

At the same time, xAI is integrating Grok into Tesla vehicles, the social network X provides the AI developer with a distribution channel for its products, and The Boring Company uses Tesla electric vehicles in its own transportation infrastructure.

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, believes that this mutual technological interdependence is the main argument in favor of a merger between Tesla and SpaceX.

“What Tesla does, SpaceX needs, and what SpaceX does, Tesla needs,” the analyst explained.

According to Munster, Musk’s ultimate goal is to create a vertically integrated corporation in the field of artificial intelligence. The analyst estimates the probability of a merger between the companies within the next two years at 95%.

In practical terms, this would mean the ability to control virtually the entire process of creating technological products: from manufacturing processors and providing electricity to training AI models and using them in cars, robots, and spacecraft.

For example, today, AI developers are heavily dependent on processor suppliers, data center operators, and energy companies. Musk’s corporation will potentially be able to meet a significant portion of these needs on its own.

Why Is Musk Combining Space, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence?

One of Musk’s most ambitious ideas is to build artificial intelligence data centers beyond Earth.

On November 18, during The New York Times DealBook Summit, the entrepreneur noted that Tesla and SpaceX are finding more and more areas of common interest. In particular, both companies are developing specialized processors and artificial intelligence technologies.

Musk believes that the companies will likely be more effective together, although a merger is not a prerequisite for their future development. One of the entrepreneur’s main arguments concerns the future of computing infrastructure. During the conference, Musk expressed his conviction that, in the long term, the vast majority of the computing power required for highly advanced artificial intelligence could be located in space.

The development of generative AI is accompanied by a rapid increase in the demand for processors and electricity. Musk proposes using space-based infrastructure to host computing equipment that can draw energy from the Sun.

To implement this plan, technologies from all of the entrepreneur’s largest companies will likely be needed. SpaceX will handle the delivery of equipment to orbit, Starlink will handle data transmission, Tesla will provide energy technologies and processor development, and xAI will provide artificial intelligence models.

Justus Parmar, CEO of the investment firm Fortuna Investments, which has invested in Tesla and SpaceX, calls the potential merger strategically important. According to him, both companies are actively shifting their focus toward artificial intelligence and autonomous systems while simultaneously implementing large-scale infrastructure projects.

From an economic standpoint, this means that the future development of Tesla and SpaceX will increasingly depend less on car sales or space launches alone. Both companies aim to generate revenue from technologies capable of automating the operation of physical devices and digital systems.

However, orbital data centers remain a technology that has yet to prove its commercial viability. For their large-scale implementation, issues such as equipment cooling in a vacuum, space radiation, maintenance, and launch costs must be resolved.

Therefore, even having all the necessary technologies within a single corporation will not guarantee the project’s profitability.

Why a Tesla-SpaceX Merger Could Be Beneficial for Investors

One of the immediate financial benefits of a potential merger is the possibility of SpaceX being included in the S&P 500 index. Despite its trillion-dollar market capitalization, the space company does not yet meet all the necessary criteria. Specifically, the rules require at least 12 months of trading on the stock exchange following an IPO and compliance with profitability requirements.

Analysts at JPMorgan believe that a merger with Tesla, which is already part of the S&P 500, could allow SpaceX to accelerate its inclusion in the index if the index committee grants exceptions based on previous corporate deals.

According to the bank’s calculations, inclusion in the index could generate demand for approximately 10% of SpaceX’s freely tradable shares.

The reason lies in how index funds operate. They purchase securities in accordance with the index’s composition, regardless of their own assessment of a particular company’s prospects. Thus, SpaceX’s inclusion in the S&P 500 could generate additional demand for its shares from large institutional investors.

At the same time, the potential deal has its critics. American investor Jim Chanos believes that the merger could actually prove disadvantageous for SpaceX shareholders.

According to his calculations, a merger with Tesla could reduce the combined business’s growth rate by more than 60% compared to SpaceX operating independently, and projected earnings per share in 2027 by nearly 40%.

Chanos’ argument is based on the difference between the companies’ business models. SpaceX is actively increasing its revenue from artificial intelligence and satellite communications, while Tesla is heavily dependent on the automotive market, where growth is limited by competition, production capacity, and consumer demand.

In addition, acquiring Tesla through the issuance of new SpaceX shares could dilute the stakes of the space company’s current shareholders. Chanos considers several scenarios. If the companies exchange shares at market prices, SpaceX’s projected earnings per share could fall by about one-third. If, however, the space company pays a significant premium for Tesla, the decline in this metric could exceed 40%.

In fact, the investor is questioning not the technological feasibility of the merger, but its economic benefits for current SpaceX shareholders. They may gain a stake in a larger corporation, but one with slower growth rates and lower projected earnings per share.

How a merger could strengthen Elon Musk’s personal control

In addition to technological and financial advantages, a potential merger could significantly alter the governance structure of the entrepreneur’s business empire. Thanks to a special class of shares, Musk controls about 85% of the voting rights in SpaceX, while at Tesla this figure is approximately 20%.

Barclays analyst Dan Levy considers a scenario in which SpaceX would acquire Tesla, with the deal structured as a stock swap. According to Barclays’ calculations, in this scenario, Musk could hold about 37% of the combined corporation’s economic interest while controlling approximately 56% of the voting rights.

This means the entrepreneur would be able to maintain decisive influence over the corporation’s strategic decisions, even without owning a majority of its shares.

For Musk, this scenario is particularly important given his long-term ambitions in robotics and artificial intelligence. Developing these technologies requires years of investment, which shareholders focused on short-term financial results do not always support.

Musk’s limited control over voting rights at Tesla has long been a source of frustration for him. A merger with SpaceX could allow the entrepreneur to secure a majority of the votes in the new corporate structure and independently determine the strategic direction of its development within the scope of his corporate authority.

However, for current Tesla investors, such a structure would mean a reduction in their influence over corporate governance. They would effectively be exchanging shares in an independent automaker for a stake in a conglomerate whose strategic development would be largely determined by a single person.

That is why determining Tesla’s valuation will be a key part of the negotiations. Analysts at RBC Capital Markets and JPMorgan suggest that its shareholders may demand a premium of 20–35% above the company’s market value. Given its current market capitalization, this amounts to hundreds of billions of dollars.

Why China Might Block the Merger of Tesla and SpaceX

One of the biggest obstacles to creating a single corporation may not be American shareholders, but Chinese regulators.

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta believes that obtaining approval from Beijing may prove to be a more difficult task than getting Tesla’s investors to approve the deal. China accounts for about 20% of the automaker’s revenue and plays a key role in its manufacturing operations. Shanghai is home to one of Tesla’s largest factories, which serves both the domestic Chinese market and international shipments.

At the same time, SpaceX works closely with the U.S. defense sector, and the Starlink satellite network has not received permission to operate in China.

According to Gupta, the main problem lies in the conflict between Tesla’s economic interests in China and SpaceX’s strategic importance to U.S. national security.

The analyst suggests that a possible solution to this situation would be to spin off Tesla’s Chinese business from the rest of the corporation. He envisions a structure in which local investors would hold a controlling stake in the Chinese division, while Tesla would generate revenue from licensing the brand, software, and other technologies.

Such a scenario would allow the automaker to maintain its presence in China while limiting direct corporate ties between its Chinese manufacturing assets and its U.S. space business.

However, spinning off the Chinese subsidiary could deprive Tesla of a portion of its future revenue and control over one of its most important manufacturing facilities. In effect, Musk will have to strike a balance between maintaining access to one of the world’s largest automotive markets and integrating Tesla with a company that is of strategic importance to U.S. national security.

At the same time, geopolitical risks could extend to other countries that use Tesla, Starlink, or xAI technologies. The merged corporation would likely face increased scrutiny from antitrust authorities and data protection regulators.

Can Elon Musk merge absolutely all of his companies?

The idea of creating a single parent corporation for all of Musk’s businesses first emerged back in 2020. At that time, American investor Dave Lee suggested that Musk create a holding company called X, which would bring together Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company.

Musk responded positively to this proposal, although at that time he did not announce any specific plans to create such a holding company. Six years later, part of this concept has already been implemented. SpaceX controls Starlink, xAI, and the social network X, and a potential acquisition of Tesla could be the next step in this consolidation.

However, this would not necessarily mean the subsequent acquisition of Neuralink and The Boring Company. Neuralink operates in the medical technology sector, which has specific regulatory requirements, lengthy clinical trial cycles, and distinct legal risks. The Boring Company, for its part, could collaborate with Musk’s other businesses without losing its corporate independence.

One possible scenario is the creation of a technology holding company, within which the companies would retain their own brands, management, and operational independence but would share a common parent structure. Alphabet uses a similar model, which brings together Google, Waymo, DeepMind, and other technology projects.

In Musk’s case, the scope of such a holding company would be significantly broader. It would potentially encompass automobile manufacturing, robotics, space launches, satellite communications, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, energy, and transportation infrastructure.

At the same time, creating a corporation worth over $3 trillion will not guarantee its technological or financial leadership. A significant portion of the projects on which investors’ long-term expectations are based—including the mass production of humanoid robots and space-based data centers—have yet to prove their commercial viability.

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