The Ifo Institute for Economic Research forecasts that 195,000 housing units will be completed annually in Germany in 2027 and 2028. This is below 200,000 per year and lower than the institute’s previous estimates, Der Spiegel reports.

Forecast revised downward

In February, Ifo expected 205,000 completed housing units in 2027 and 215,000 in 2028. Ifo construction expert Ludwig Dorffmeister explained the forecast revision by the continued rise in construction costs, including as a consequence of the war in Iran.

According to him, the number of completed housing units in 2026 will decline to 185,000, as expected. This will be the lowest figure in 15 years and 20,000 fewer than in 2025.

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Factors behind the construction decline

Dorffmeister noted that residential construction has been constrained by three factors since 2022: a surge in prices for construction services, a sharp increase in financing costs, and a significant reduction in state support for the sector.

According to the latest estimate by the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development, Germany needs around 320,000 new housing units annually through 2030.

Axel Gedaschko, president of the Federal Association of German Housing and Real Estate Companies, said that the federal “construction turbo” introduced last year could speed up permit procedures. At the same time, in his assessment, the mechanism does not solve the financing problem for many projects that have already been approved under conditions of affordable rental rates. He also pointed to a worsening situation in the social housing sector.

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