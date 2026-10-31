In Australia’s Alice Springs, investors from Melbourne and Sydney are actively buying homes, often without a prior inspection and within 24 hours of the properties being listed for sale. They are attracted by the city’s high rental yields, ABC News Australia reports.

First National Real Estate Alice Springs principal Eli Melki said buyers are seeking homes priced between $400,000 and $500,000. According to him, investor demand intensified after the federal government removed the benefits of the negative gearing mechanism, so buyers focused on properties with high rental income.

Record demand for homes

According to Melki, his agency sold about 25 homes over the past month, while the previous monthly record was five sales. Marion Burton, a real estate agent at Marion Burton Real Estate, estimated that interstate investors may have purchased around 40–50 homes in the first quarter of the financial year.

She expects that investors will ultimately be sold around 100 homes. Burton also noted that investor activity has given confidence to local owners considering selling property. At the same time, she said, first-home buyers find it harder to compete with investors who already have financing in place and know the purchasing process well.

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High rents and housing shortage

The median weekly rent for a three-bedroom house in Alice Springs is $650, 31% higher than ten years ago. The city’s rental vacancy rate is only 1.4%.

Eli Melki linked the high demand for rentals to limited housing supply, a shortage of land for development, and high construction costs. NT Shelter chief executive Annie Taylor stressed that a change in ownership of existing homes does not increase the total amount of available housing, while rent is already too expensive for many families.

Burton noted that investors buying homes to rent them out may allow current tenants to remain in their properties. If a home is bought by an owner-occupier, tenants have to look for new housing.

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