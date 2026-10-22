In Poland, the city councils of Łódź and Szczecin have adopted maximum property tax rates effective from 1 January 2027. Homeowners will pay 1.29 zlotys per square metre annually, while the rate for premises used for business activities will be 36.49 zlotys per square metre.

As RMF24 reports, the maximum rates for 2027 were announced several months ago, and local governments have begun approving them in their municipalities. The maximum possible rates were also supported by the councils of Kołobrzeg, Rawicz and Gubin. The increase will also affect residents of Kościerzyna and Gorlice.

How payments will change

For a 60-square-metre apartment, the annual tax at the maximum rate will amount to 77.40 zlotys. Currently, at a rate of 1.25 zlotys per square metre, the owner of such a home pays 75 zlotys.

The changes will be more noticeable for businesses. The tax on a 60-square-metre commercial premises will rise from 2,131.80 to 2,189.40 zlotys per year. For a 20-square-metre garage, the payment will amount to 246.60 zlotys instead of 240 zlotys: the rate will increase to 12.33 zlotys per square metre.

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The maximum rate for land plots under buildings has been set at 0.80 zlotys per square metre, while for land related to business activities it will be 1.49 zlotys.

Where the increase was not supported

In Radomsko, councillors rejected the increase proposed by the city president, so rates there will not rise in 2027. A similar situation occurred in Dziwnów, where councillors also sided with residents.

In Lublin, Bielsko-Biała, Tarnów, Ruda Śląska and Wodzisław Śląski, draft resolutions are still being prepared. Among voivodeship cities that do not apply maximum rates are Rzeszów, Kielce, Opole, Gorzów Wielkopolski and Zielona Góra. In Zielona Góra, the residential rate does not exceed 1 zloty per square metre.

Local authorities explain the increases by the need to boost budget revenues for investment, infrastructure maintenance and local social programmes. According to the outlet, depending on the size of the city, additional revenues may range from 1 million to 7 million zlotys.

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