In the second quarter, the number of households in Taiwan with only one elderly person living in them reached a record 716,500. This was 2,900 more than in the previous quarter, Taipei Times reports, citing statistics from the Ministry of the Interior’s Real Estate Information Platform.

Growth in elderly households

Overall, the number of households inhabited only by elderly people totaled 927,500 in the second quarter. The figure increased by 4,139, or about 0.4%, over the quarter.

Huang Shu-wei, director of owner services at Colliers International, linked the growth of such households to declining birth rates, population aging and the spread of nuclear families. According to him, the development of artificial intelligence applications and the mass production of care robots could reduce people’s dependence on assistance from other people.

Huang also said that the trend increases the need for urban planning with universal design, barrier-free elevators and deeper integration of community care with medical resources.

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Decline in registrations

At the same time, the total number of registered households in Taiwan decreased by 77,800, or about 1%. The number of registered residential properties in the second quarter stood at about 8.025 million, compared with about 8.103 million in the first quarter.

The number of single-person households saw the largest decline, falling from 2.646 million to 2.618 million, or by 27,500. The number of households with four residents decreased by about 12,500, while those with three residents fell by 11,400.

Ho Shih-chang, general manager of the Housing Trend Institute, said the decrease in single-person households could be related to the deaths of owners due to population aging, as well as a new tax policy on accumulated housing, which reduced incentives to maintain multiple registrations.

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