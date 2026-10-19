In Pakistan, the number of property documents that banks require from loan applicants under the Apna Ghar programme has been reduced to five and standardized. This was done on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the State Bank of Pakistan has already sent official instructions to banks, Dawn reports.

Simplifying bank requirements

Pakistan’s Ministry of Housing and Works said the changes are intended to simplify applications and facilitate access to housing finance. The ministry had previously received complaints that banks were demanding a large number of documents from applicants.

Among the documents named by the ministry are a transfer and possession letter, a site plan, a mortgage permission letter, and mortgage registration documents. The ministry believes the new rules will make it easier to obtain loans for those buying or building their first home.

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Programme conditions and eligible property

The prime minister’s Apna Ghar programme is a nationwide housing loan initiative implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Works. Under its terms, the Pakistani government provides loans of up to 10 million Pakistani rupees for housing construction.

The standardized requirements apply to various categories of property. These include properties of urban development authorities, housing societies and private housing projects; urban property in the land registration system or under freehold ownership; properties with special or historical records; as well as plots, houses and apartments of the Defence Housing Authority.

The list also includes leased properties in cantonments and those managed by the Military Estate Office, rural property in the land register, government housing schemes, and Evacuee Trust property. Financing may be provided for properties for which the Punjab government or authorized bodies in other provinces have issued Green Property Certificates. According to a document provided to the media, such certificates confirm ownership and possession, so no additional historical or separate ownership documents need to be submitted.

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