In November, Singapore’s Housing & Development Board (HDB) will offer 1,310 Build-To-Order flats in the Sembawang Anchor project. The waiting time for housing will be two years and 10 months, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New housing project in Sembawang

Sembawang Anchor is located in the new Sembawang North housing area, between Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive. The development will consist of six residential blocks, including an integrated block with flats for sale and rental. Buyers will be able to choose from 2-room Flexi flats as well as three-, four- and five-room homes.

The project is planned to include a preschool, food and beverage outlets, a supermarket and shops. A neighbourhood centre and a one-hectare park are also planned nearby. Among the nearby facilities, HDB lists Sembawang Mart, Sun Plaza and the Bukit Canberra community and sports hub, which includes a hawker centre, polyclinic, indoor sports hall, gym and swimming pool.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two more projects with shorter waiting times

With Sembawang Anchor, the number of flats with shorter waiting times offered by HDB in 2026 will reach 4,661. This will exceed the annual target of more than 4,000 such flats. Together with the 4,690 flats offered last year, 9,351 flats with shorter waiting times will be offered over two years. HDB said this brings the agency closer to its goal of offering 12,000 such flats in 2025–2027.

Flats in the Bayshore Oasis project in Bedok and the Plantation Dew project in Tengah will also be available in the November sales exercise. In both cases, the waiting time will be three years and two months. Bayshore Oasis will comprise 855 2-room Flexi and four-room flats, while Plantation Dew will have 710 flats, including 3Gen units.

At Plantation Dew, the white flats option with an open layout and no internal partitions between living and bedroom areas will be extended to five-room homes for the first time. This format is intended to give buyers more options for arranging their space. In total, the three projects will offer 2,875 flats with waiting times of around three years or less — more than one-third of the approximately 7,960 flats planned for the November sales exercise.

Read us on