Kenya’s Environment and Land Court has ruled that it lacks jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit by former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and Dari Limited over the sale of Dari Business Park in Nairobi. The plaintiffs challenged the sale of the property to Ultra Eureka Limited for 450 million Kenyan shillings in October 2024.

Property valuation issue

As Nation Kenya reports, the court stated that the essence of the dispute is whether the creditor complied with legal requirements when valuing and selling the charged property. The judge stressed that invoking constitutional rights does not in itself grant this court authority to hear a case that, by its nature, falls outside its jurisdiction.

The court did not consider on the merits Tuju’s allegations of undervaluation of the property, breach of a statutory duty and the illegality of the sale. The former official claimed that the sale was based on outdated and inaccurate valuation reports, while the amount of about 450 million shillings did not take into account the development, commercial use, rental income and market conditions.

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Loan and sale of the complex

The dispute is linked to a $9.3 million loan that the East African Development Bank granted to Dari Limited in April 2015. As collateral, Tuju provided Dari Business Park and the Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary. The creditor later sought to recover about $35.05 million, which Tuju challenged as an amount significantly higher than the original loan.

On 1 October 2024, EADB sold Dari Business Park to Ultra Eureka Limited. The property is located on a plot of about 6.8 acres in Nairobi. After the acquisition, Ultra Eureka said it had encumbered the property title with a charge in favour of Kenya Commercial Bank to secure a $2.5 million loan.

Plaintiffs’ demands

Tuju asked the court to declare the auction, sale and transfer of ownership unlawful and annul them. Alternatively, he sought compensation for Dari Limited equal to the full market value of the property, including the value of the development, lost business and rental income. EADB is also seeking to sell the Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary to recover Dari Limited’s outstanding debt.

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