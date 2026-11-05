The High Court in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, ordered developer R&F Development Sdn Bhd to pay 10.56 million Malaysian ringgit, or about $2.58 million, in compensation to the owners of 84 apartments at the R&F Princess Cove residential complex. The owners, including Singaporean citizens, secured the payments over delays in handing over the apartments and completing the complex’s common facilities.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the court found that the developer had breached the sale and purchase agreements by splitting the original first phase of the project into two separate phases — Phase 1A and Phase 1B. Buyers of apartments in three residential blocks received their keys on October 25, 2017, although the entire original first phase was completed only in November 2018.

Compensation for apartments and infrastructure

The court ruled that November 2018, rather than October 2017, should be used as the date for calculating compensation for the delay. Compensation for delayed handover of the apartments amounted to 10% per year of the value of each unit. Separately, the court calculated compensation for delays in the common facilities at 10% per year of one-fifth of the apartment price.

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Each of the 84 owners was awarded approximately 34,000 to 196,000 ringgit for the delay in handing over the apartments. In addition, they were awarded 6,900 to 39,000 ringgit for the unfinished common facilities. The company was also ordered to refund maintenance charges, payments to the reserve fund, and water deposits collected before November 8, 2018.

Appeals by the parties

The court dismissed claims concerning another 39 apartments. Their owners were ordered to pay R&F legal costs of 10,000 ringgit for each apartment. According to lawyers, these buyers entered into the agreements after the developer had changed the construction plans.

R&F Development representative Josiah Tea said that the developer intends to appeal the ruling. At the same time, the buyers’ lawyer, N.G. Vinod, said that his clients whose claims were dismissed also plan to file an appeal. The court issued its latest decision in the case on September 10, 2026.

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