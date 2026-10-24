In Darwin, Australia, house prices rose by 0.3% in September despite a decline in the nationwide property market. Darwin became the only Australian capital city where house values continued to rise, ABC News reports.

Growth amid limited supply

According to analytics company Cotality, apartment prices in Darwin increased by 0.8% in September. Gerard Burg, the company’s head of research, called the local market the strongest in the country and attributed the growth to limited housing supply after years of low construction rates.

At the same time, he said, an increasing number of owners and investors are putting properties up for sale, while the number of buyers is declining. In mid-January, the number of properties available for sale was about 60% below the average level, while it is now around 40% below average and continues to rise.

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Risk of market cooling

Burg suggested that the situation could change if the Reserve Bank of Australia raises interest rates in November. According to him, in that case Darwin could join the broader downturn already seen in the country’s property market.

Real estate agent Kerry-Anne Lawrence, who has worked in Darwin for more than 20 years, has also recorded an increase in listings since January, although their number remains historically low. She noted that activity among investors from other states, who had rapidly been buying housing in the Greater Darwin area over the past year, has begun to decline amid further price growth.

Darwin ranks third among Australian capital cities in terms of housing rental costs, after Sydney and Perth. The median rent there rose by about 11.6% in the year to September, while the vacancy rate stood at around 1.9%.

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