Housing prices in Australia have declined for the seventh consecutive month: the national Home Value Index fell by 1.2% in October. Since its peak in March, the indicator has dropped by 6.7%, or approximately $63,400 for a median-priced home. The country’s median home value now stands at $884,855, ABC News reports, citing research group Cotality.

The pace of the decline has accelerated

Cotality head of research Gerard Burg said that the current downturn is developing faster than any other market decline over the past 40 years. Over seven months, housing values across the combined capital cities have fallen by 8.1%.

According to Burg, the previous record decline occurred between 2017 and 2019, when combined housing values in the capital cities fell by 8.2%. Burg believes the current decline may exceed that figure. Nearly all suburbs in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide recorded falling property values over the past three months.

In Burg’s view, the downturn is primarily driven by reduced demand: higher interest rates have curtailed households’ borrowing capacity and increased mortgage payments. He also linked weaker investor interest to changes to property tax concessions in the federal budget.

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Demand and transaction numbers are declining

According to Cotality estimates, the number of home sales over the past three months was 23% lower than a year earlier and 18% below the average for the previous five years. Auction clearance rates across the combined capital cities have remained consistently below 50%.

The median time to sell a home increased to 39 days, the highest level since August 2020. The vendor discount reached 4.7%, the largest figure since May 2019.

Domain chief economist Nicola Powell said a 10% decline in the median price is entirely possible. According to her, buyer confidence may recover only after signals emerge of a possible reduction in interest rates. Cotality data for October also showed that the median home value in Melbourne was $773,027.

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