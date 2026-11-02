In Cyprus, only 1.8% of two- or three-bedroom apartments listed for sale in Limassol cost up to €256,000. This is the estimated budget of a hypothetical household with an average income, according to a study by real estate analytics company Ask Wire, as reported by Cyprus Mail.

Researchers compared listing prices on the Bazaraki platform at the beginning of October with purchasing-power calculations based on Cyprus Statistical Service data on median salaries. After data verification, Ask Wire analysed 25,550 active listings in Cyprus’s government-controlled areas, of which 17,532 concerned homes with two or three bedrooms.

Family budget model

The company modelled a household of two working adults and two dependent children. It assumed that each adult earns the estimated median salary, that the family has no other outstanding loans, and that it can obtain a 25-year mortgage at an annual rate of 3.24%.

Under these conditions, the household’s combined gross monthly income would be about €4,503, while its net income would be €3,988. If 25% of net income were allocated to a mortgage, the monthly payment would amount to approximately €997, and the maximum property price would be €255,995. Such a purchase would also require a down payment of €51,199, or 20% of the property’s value, excluding other costs.

Ask Wire stressed that allocating 25% of net income to repayments is an assumption for the model, not a limit set by the Central Bank of Cyprus or a guarantee of mortgage approval.

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Differences between districts

The share of two- or three-bedroom apartments within the budget was highest in Nicosia, at 59.6%. In Famagusta, the figure was 58.6%, and in Larnaca, 48.1%. In Paphos, 9.6% of apartments fell below the specified threshold, compared with 1.8% in Limassol.

In Limassol, 111 out of 4,294 two-bedroom apartments, or 2.6%, were affordable under the model. Among three-bedroom apartments, only seven out of 2,376 listings met the price criterion, or 0.3%. Ask Wire CEO Pavlos Loizou said Limassol’s problem is not a lack of supply but a widening gap between housing prices and the purchasing power of salaried workers.

Detached houses, particularly three-bedroom homes, also remain largely unaffordable. Within the estimated budget, there were 65 out of 480 such houses in Nicosia, 17 out of 993 in Paphos, and 16 out of 1,279 in Limassol.

Ask Wire estimated that if a family has €40,000 in available funds after expenses and building a financial reserve, its total budget for purchasing real estate falls to €200,000. The company also cautioned that the salary data used in the model are estimates, while listing prices may not reflect final transaction prices or the actual availability of properties.

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