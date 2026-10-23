In Singapore, prices of HDB flats on the resale market fell by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2026, while private housing rose in price by 1.4%. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decline in HDB resale flat prices marked the third consecutive quarterly decrease.

More transactions despite falling prices

The number of HDB resale transactions rose by 19.5%, from 6,396 in the previous quarter to 7,645. This was also 5.9% higher than in the same period of 2025, when 7,221 transactions were recorded. This quarterly volume was the highest since the third quarter of 2024.

In the most expensive segment, 596 HDB flats were sold for at least S$1 million. This was 21.6% more than in the previous quarter, when there were 490 such transactions. According to ERA Singapore, flats priced from S$1 million accounted for about 7.8% of all resale transactions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Private housing becomes more expensive amid lower activity

Prices for private residential property rose by 1.4% in the third quarter after increasing by 0.5% in the previous quarter. The value of landed homes increased by 2.9%, while prices for non-landed residential property rose by 1%. At the same time, the total number of private housing transactions fell by 16.3%, to 5,146 units.

Developers launched 1,140 new private residential units, excluding executive condominiums, compared with 1,783 a quarter earlier. Sales of new units fell from 2,141 to 1,183. The number of private housing resales stood at 3,801, or 73.9% of all sales in this segment.

New housing supply

In the third quarter, construction was completed on 3,559 private residential units in Singapore, including executive condominiums, compared with 1,212 in the previous quarter. At the end of the quarter, about 32,800 housing units could be offered for sale over the next one to two years. HDB and URA urged households to take a cautious approach to buying property and taking out mortgages due to uncertainty in the macroeconomic situation and interest rates.

Read us on