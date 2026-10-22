Housing prices in all of Australia’s capital cities have declined for the first time in 15 years — only the second such case on record. According to The Guardian, this is stated in Domain’s house price report for the September quarter of 2026.

Decline in Sydney and Melbourne

In Sydney, the median house price fell by 4.7% over the quarter, to A$1.66 million. This is the lowest figure in two years.

In Melbourne, prices declined for the third consecutive quarter: they fell by 3.3% in the September quarter, while the median house price stood at A$1.014 million. This is the city’s largest quarterly decline in four years.

Record pace of decline

The steepest drop was recorded in Perth, where house prices decreased by a record 4.7%. Brisbane and Adelaide also registered their sharpest quarterly price declines since records began.

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Domain’s chief economist for residential property, Nicola Powell, said the downturn had affected different regions and market segments: both houses and apartments are becoming cheaper. According to her, properties are taking longer to sell, buyers have more room to negotiate, and sellers have to adjust their price expectations.

Powell linked the decline to high interest rates, prolonged cost-of-living pressure and changes in tax policy concerning housing investment. According to the report, buyers’ limited ability to obtain loans is also restraining sales.

The economist noted that housing supply in many capital cities had reached its highest level in several years, creating opportunities for buyers with stable financing. Powell did not rule out that Melbourne’s median house price could fall below A$1 million by the end of the year.

Morgan Stanley economists forecast that the market could reach its lowest point in the second half of 2027. They expect the decline from the peak level to the trough could reach 15%.

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