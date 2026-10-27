In Estonia, the expected increase in tax revenue following a reduction in the rate for licensed online casinos did not materialize. As a result, the budget of the Estonian Cultural Endowment Fund next year will be €6–7 million smaller than previously forecast, ERR News reports.

According to Estonia’s Ministry of Finance, only two applications for new online casino licences were submitted after the tax break was introduced. One of them is still being reviewed, while the other was rejected. The ministry’s deputy secretary general, Evelin Liivamägi, said that a major influx of new operators was not expected.

Expectations were not met

The tax reduction was one of the promises of the Eesti 200 coalition party. Supporters of the decision expected that the lower rate would attract gambling operators to the country, increase tax revenue and provide more funding for culture and sports. One scenario envisaged online casino tax revenue rising to €95 million by 2029.

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The current law provides for a gradual reduction of the online casino tax rate to 4% in 2029. Margus Allikmaa, head of the Estonian Cultural Endowment Fund, believes that the tax reduction should be stopped as soon as possible.

Risks for cultural projects

The Estonian Cultural Endowment Fund finances major projects, including the construction of ERR’s new television building, the Siuru cultural centre in Tartu and the Tallinn Film Wonderland project. With lower tax revenue, payment schedules for such projects may be extended, increasing the need for loans and interest costs.

Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi also called the tax reduction unsuccessful policy, but said that the government does not plan to reverse the decision approved by the Riigikogu. According to him, changes to tax policy must be announced at least six months in advance.

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