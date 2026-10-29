Utah, United States, has brought criminal charges against prediction market operator Kalshi and two of its co-founders — CEO Tarek Mansour and COO Luana Lopes Lara. As The Guardian reports, this came several months after a federal court rejected the company’s attempt to prevent the state from applying strict anti-gambling laws to its operations.

The substance of the charges

The charges were brought under felony criminal statutes. They include 13 counts of violating the state’s gambling ban and one additional count related to profiting from illegal activity.

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said that Kalshi continued operating in the state despite a federal court ruling that Utah’s gambling laws apply to the company. According to him, calling the activity a prediction market is not enough to alter its legal assessment, and federal registration does not place the company above the law.

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The company’s position

Kalshi called the charges “overreach” and said that Utah authorities were acting for political reasons. The company said it intends to seek dismissal of the case in court, as it previously did in Arizona.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office did not specify what penalties it would seek in the case, although felony charges may carry prison sentences. Kalshi insists that prediction markets fall exclusively under federal jurisdiction and are not regulated by state gambling laws. Legal disputes over the regulation of such platforms are ongoing in around 20 states, and analysts believe the issue may eventually be considered by the US Supreme Court.

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