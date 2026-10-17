The NBA is tightening control over sports betting ahead of the 2026–2027 season. The league is restricting certain types of wagers offered by its authorized gambling partners and will also use artificial intelligence to detect potentially suspicious activity, CNBC reports.

Which bets will be restricted

In a letter to betting companies, including FanDuel, DraftKings, and Fanatics, the NBA introduced restrictions on bets on which player will score first in a game. They will also apply to bets on basketball players expected to play fewer than 12 minutes per game and parlay bets combining several predictions of poor performance by one athlete.

The league believes such markets may create risks to the integrity of competition, as one player can influence the outcome of an individual wager. The changes follow a series of gambling-related cases involving former NBA players Jontay Porter, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones, as well as former coach and player Chauncey Billups.

AI-based platform

In a separate memorandum to club presidents, general managers, integrity specialists, and lawyers, the NBA announced the creation of an internal AI-based monitoring system. It analyzes basketball data, injury reports, social media information regarding player availability, and individual betting data.

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According to NBA Executive Vice President of League Governance and Policy Dan Spillane, the platform is intended to help promptly identify and investigate potentially suspicious betting-related activity. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told CNBC that the league seeks broader access to betting data and greater control over available markets, including prediction markets.

Training and protection against harassment

The NBA will also strengthen training for teams and rookies on sports betting. Former NFL player and retired FBI agent Charles Tillman will conduct in-person training sessions for each club. Rookies will receive relevant training during the NBA Combine and the mandatory Rookie Transition program.

The league updated its fan code of conduct, separately emphasizing the ban on betting-related harassment. The NBA will also work with a third-party service provider to monitor abusive messages and has launched a secure text hotline for reporting threats.

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