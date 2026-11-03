The High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, has set aside Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau’s decision to award Sizekhaya a licence to operate the national lottery. The court also declared invalid the licence agreement between the minister, the National Lotteries Commission and Sizekhaya, and referred the matter back to the minister for reconsideration, TimesLIVE reports.

Licence reconsideration

The court suspended the declaration of invalidity of the agreement for two consecutive six-month periods. The first six months have been allocated to Tau to reconsider the decision to award the licence.

The following six months are intended for negotiations, the conclusion of a new licence agreement and arrangements for transitional measures if the minister decides not to award the licence to Sizekhaya. The court also ordered Tau not to take into account the ministerial committee’s report and its recommendations during the new consideration.

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The review application was filed by Ithuba Lottery and the Ringeta consortium, which challenged the award of the licence to Sizekhaya.

The company’s position

Sizekhaya Holdings said it was disappointed by the court’s decision. The company stressed that the court made no adverse findings against it on the grounds cited by Ithuba and Ringeta, and described the dispute as a technical issue concerning the licence-award procedure.

Sizekhaya stated that the national lottery continues to operate as usual: tickets can be purchased, draws will take place according to schedule, and winnings will be paid out as usual. According to the company, the court suspended its ruling in the interests of uninterrupted funding for public-benefit projects through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, including homes for elderly people and children.

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