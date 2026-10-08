In Poland, officers of the National Revenue Administration and Łódź police detained 58 people as part of an operation against illegal gambling. During searches at several dozen locations, mainly in the Łódź Voivodeship, law enforcement officers seized 287 illegal slot machines, computer equipment, data storage devices and drugs, RMF24 reports.

Searches at 51 establishments

The operation was carried out by revenue administration officers from various regions of the country together with Łódź police officers. People aged between 19 and 72 were detained at 51 designated locations.

All those detained are accused of fiscal offences related to organizing illegal slot machine gambling. They included a 19-year-old man who was wanted.

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Preventive measures and seizures

Seven people are also accused of participating in an organized criminal group and conducting illegal gambling activities. They could face up to eight years in prison on these charges.

Three suspects were placed under police supervision, while another four were temporarily arrested for periods of two to three months. Two people were also remanded in custody in cases involving drug trafficking and possession.

During the operation, more than 598,000 zlotys in cash were seized. Possessing an illegal slot machine in Poland carries a fine of 100,000 zlotys for each device, while organizing gambling may be punishable by a substantial fine and imprisonment for up to three years.

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