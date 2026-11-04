The cruise liner Villa Vie Odyssey left the port of Sihanoukville in Cambodia without passengers. About 50 crew members were on board, while more than 200 people who had been living on the vessel were forced to disembark after its operations ceased.

As Global News reports, the vessel departed the port on Tuesday. Sihanoukville Tourism Department chief Thaing Sochitkrishna told Reuters that about 100 passengers remained in Cambodia, while the others mostly flew to other countries in the region.

The voyage was halted after 755 days at sea

Operator Villa Vie Residences stopped the voyage last week when the liner called at Sihanoukville. At that time, the vessel had spent 755 days at sea and had 203 passengers on board. The company offered people the option to rent or buy accommodation on the vessel for long-term or permanent residence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The operator said further operations had become financially impossible because of a significant rise in fuel prices in the regions along the route. The company linked this to the war in Iran and said monthly costs per cabin had risen from $1,800 to approximately $6,000–$8,000.

Passengers collected their belongings

On Tuesday, passengers were allowed to collect the rest of their personal belongings from the liner. One of them, Shireen Thomas from Wilmington, North Carolina, told Reuters that many belongings she wanted to retrieve remained on the vessel.

Villa Vie Residences said it would help passengers with temporary accommodation, but some people on board claimed they had not received such support. Canadian Mary Ann Demsar said the owners had not explained whether the voyage would continue. The company did not confirm the liner's final destination.

Read us on