Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing on October 30. The first aircraft completed the flight, restoring direct air links between the capitals of Pakistan and China.

Flights every Friday

Under the updated schedule, the carrier will fly between Islamabad and Beijing once a week — every Friday. The airline intends to offer competitive fares and provide regular and reliable passenger service.

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Dawn reports on the resumption of flights. The publication notes that the route's return is expected to strengthen aviation links between Pakistan and China and restore PIA's regular presence in the Chinese market.

Cooperation with Chinese carriers

PIA has also strengthened cooperation with three Chinese airlines: Air China, Shenzhen Airlines, and Hainan Airlines. Thanks to the partnership with Air China, passengers will be able to use onward connecting flights to various domestic destinations in China via Beijing, which is a major aviation hub.

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