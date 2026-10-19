South Korea to develop five tourism hubs near airports — Fortune

South Korea plans to develop five major tourism hubs near the regional airports of Gimhae, Daegu, Cheongju, Muan and Yangyang. The initiative is intended to help spread tourist flows beyond Seoul and the capital region, Fortune reports.

In 2025, 18.9 million foreign tourists visited the country, exceeding the previous record of 17.5 million set in 2019. At the same time, a significant share of the tourism boom is concentrated in Seoul, particularly in the popular districts of Itaewon and Seongsu-dong.

Only a third of tourists travel beyond the capital

South Korean Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Daehyeon said at the Global Tourism Economy Forum in Macau on October 16 that only around one-third of foreign visitors travel outside Seoul and the capital region. According to him, tourists need to be able to reach other parts of the country without transferring in Seoul.

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South Korea also seeks to link the popularity of Korean culture, or the K-wave, with rural and regional destinations. Filming locations for popular dramas and films, local festivals and regional cuisine are planned to be turned into tourism offerings available only in specific areas.

Regional tourism businesses

According to Kim, more than 1,400 local tourism-related businesses have been established in 147 regions of the country over the past 13 years. They include accommodation facilities, restaurants and tourism programs.

The forum also discussed growing interest in secondary cities in other Asian countries. In particular, in China, tourists are increasingly choosing not only Beijing and Shanghai, but also Chengdu and Chongqing. Tony Fernandes, CEO of Malaysia-based aviation company Capital A, noted that second- and third-tier cities, rather than only capitals, are becoming increasingly important for carriers.

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