Singapore Airlines has extended the cancellation of flights between Singapore and Dubai until February 28, 2027. The carrier cited the geopolitical situation in the Middle East as the reason, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Which flights have been cancelled

The restrictions apply to flight SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and flight SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore. Singapore Airlines had previously cancelled these flights until December 1, and has now extended the cancellations by nearly another three months, until the end of February.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Refunds for passengers

The airline said that passengers on cancelled flights can receive a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket. Those who purchased tickets directly from Singapore Airlines can submit an online refund request.

Passengers who booked flights through travel agents or partner airlines were advised to contact the agent or carrier from which the ticket was purchased. Singapore Airlines also warned that its other flights may be disrupted due to the changing situation and recommended checking flight status and updating contact details in the booking to receive notifications.

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