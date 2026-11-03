In Cyprus, tourism revenue for the first eight months of 2026 totalled €2.32 billion, 6.2% less than the €2.47 billion recorded in the same period of 2025. Meanwhile, tourism receipts in Greece rose by 9.4% to €18.2 billion, while the number of travellers increased by 10% to 28.5 million, Cyprus Mail reports.

The number of arrivals in Cyprus over the first nine months of the year declined by 5.6% year-on-year. The publication attributes the differing performance of the two countries' tourism sectors to the consequences of the war in the Middle East and the uncertainty it caused for travel.

Booking cancellations in spring

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis said that in March and April, the industry faced tens of thousands of trip cancellations and a sharp slowdown in bookings. During some periods, reservations virtually stopped both for imminent dates and for the rest of the year.

According to him, the decline in tourist arrivals reached 17.9% in the first four months of the year, but had narrowed to 5.6% by the end of September. In September, Cyprus welcomed 580,889 tourists, a record number for that month, 1.8% more than in September 2025 and 14% more than in September 2024.

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Revenue has not yet recovered

Despite improved arrival figures, industry revenue has not yet returned to last year's level. In August, tourism receipts in Cyprus fell by 3.4% year-on-year to €562 million. From January through August, the shortfall compared with the previous year's figure amounted to €153.1 million.

Growth in September was supported by tourists from Israel, whose number rose by 31.4% to 105,249 people. The number of visitors from the United Kingdom, Cyprus's largest market, increased by 2.8% to 184,345. At the same time, arrivals from France fell by 48.9% to 4,994 people.

Cyprus's tourism authority proposed a €59.4 million budget for 2027. About 62% of this amount is planned to be allocated to promoting the country as a tourist destination and developing tourism offerings, including advertising campaigns, participation in industry exhibitions and incentive programmes.

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