Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet Air has launched a new route between Tainan in Taiwan and Hanoi. It is the third international destination operating from Tainan Airport, Taipei Times reports.

Flights four times a week

Flights will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft four times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight from Hanoi will depart at 7:50 and arrive in Tainan at 11:10. The return flight will depart from Tainan at 12:10 and arrive in Hanoi at 14:00.

Tainan Deputy Mayor Ye Jie-shan welcomed passengers on the first flight from Hanoi. He said that all 230 seats on the flight from Tainan had been sold.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third international destination

The Tainan city government expects that the new air service will help attract more tourists from Southeast Asia to the city. The route is also expected to become a more convenient option for tourism and business trips to Vietnam for travelers from the Tainan area.

The other two international routes from Tainan Airport are flights to Okinawa and Kumamoto in Japan, operated by Tigerair Taiwan.

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