In Poland, former government plenipotentiary for promoting the country’s brand Barbara Mróz-Gorgoń said that the report “Polaków portret własny” became publicly available due to an error while sending an email. According to her, she attached a working file to the message instead of the required document, although it was not meant to be published, Interia reports.

In an interview with Onet, Mróz-Gorgoń acknowledged that she had not checked the attachment before sending the email, called it her own oversight and apologized for the mistake. She stressed that she is not avoiding responsibility for the publication of the file.

Errors in the 25-page document

The matter concerns the 25-page study “Polaków portret własny — Część I. Raport o DNA marki Polska — perspektywa wewnętrzna,” prepared by Fundacja Marka Polska Think Tank. The document was intended to describe Polish identity, values and the country’s potential, but attracted media attention because of numerous factual errors.

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In particular, the report contained claims that the younger generation of Poles speaks Mandarin fluently, as well as inaccurate data on the number of Polish Nobel Prize laureates and the location of Katowice. Questions also arose over the use of artificial intelligence in preparing the material.

Statements on payment and resignation

Mróz-Gorgoń had previously acknowledged using artificial intelligence tools, but maintained that the released file was not the final version of the work. According to her, this document was not part of the project commissioned for the Ministry of Sport, which she carried out together with a team.

The former official also denied accusations of misappropriating public funds. She said that over more than half a year of work, she received two payments of 30,000 zlotys gross each. Mróz-Gorgoń added that she was not dismissed but resigned herself, and her resignation was accepted. She left the post of government plenipotentiary 22 days after her appointment.

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