European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Taormina, Italy, proposed involving artificial intelligence in simplifying administrative procedures for businesses in the EU. This concerns the “once-only” approach, under which companies would be able to submit information to public authorities once, while AI would help administrations use these data effectively.

One-time data submission

Von der Leyen announced the proposal on October 12 during a closed meeting of the European People’s Party in Sicily, Politico Europe reports. According to her, European companies repeatedly provide the same information to different public authorities, spending time on this.

According to the outlet, this is the first time the European Commission president has directly proposed using artificial intelligence technologies specifically to reduce the administrative burden on companies. At the same time, von der Leyen did not explain how the AI-supported system would work, whether it would apply to all businesses, or when the European Commission plans to introduce it.

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EU Inc proposal

The principle of one-time data submission is not new. The European Commission has already included it in the EU Inc initiative, presented in March 2026. It provides for the creation of a harmonized corporate system intended to facilitate the establishment and operation of companies in different EU countries.

Under the EU Inc proposal, companies will be able to submit data through a digital interface at the EU level, after which the relevant information will be automatically transferred between authorities. However, this project does not separately provide for the use of AI for such data exchange.

Von der Leyen also called on the governments of member states to support the simplification of rules and sign a pact under which they would not add new requirements when implementing EU legislation into national rules. Under the proposed approach, countries would have to identify and justify additional requirements that go beyond EU legislation, including by assessing their impact on businesses and the single market.

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