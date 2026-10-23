Israel is studying Ukraine’s experience in countering drones, but is in no hurry to share its own military technologies. Even the common threat posed by Iran does not remove the restrictions on cooperation between the two countries. Military export regulations, Ukraine’s financial capabilities, and the political interests of its partners all pose obstacles. The war affects more than just defense cooperation: Israeli businesses are losing their usual opportunities to operate in Ukraine, and grain trade is becoming more complicated due to suspicions that some of the produce is being exported from Russian-occupied territories.

Diplomat Michael Brodsky, who completed his term as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Ukraine in August 2026, spoke about this to a UA.News journalist. He also explained why Israeli companies are reluctant to invest in the Ukrainian economy and how the war has changed relations between the two countries.

Below are Michael Brodsky’s direct remarks.

October 7 and Babyn Yar: Israel Is Still Coping with Severe Post-Traumatic Stress

October 7 marked an anniversary—an event that has left its mark on absolutely everything in the country. Three years have passed, but Israel continues to suffer from deep post-traumatic stress.

It is a colossal tragedy, one that is staggering even in raw numbers: if you count the number of civilians and military personnel killed in a single day and compare it to Israel’s total population (and here, the line between civilians and military personnel is blurred), then proportionally, it is a greater catastrophe than September 11 was for the United States.

Just recently, Kyiv commemorated the 85th anniversary of Babyn Yar. If we draw a line from Babyn Yar—as an episode of the Holocaust—to the events of October 7, a direct connection can be traced between them. These two points, in fact, encapsulate the entire history of Israel and everything that has happened here. When thinking about October 7, it is impossible not to draw parallels with the Holocaust; many people here and abroad are doing just that.

In addition, we will hold elections on October 27. As always, they are being called fateful, but this time it’s truly the case. The country finds itself at an extremely difficult crossroads, particularly when it comes to security. “What should we do next with the Gaza Strip?” “How should we deal with Iran?” and “How do we even move forward from here?”

The world is forgetting how the war began

In my view, after the events of October 2023, the world began to perceive what is happening through a distorted lens. When Israel is accused of allegedly disproportionate actions, people often forget the root cause—the attack on October 7.

Here, we can draw a direct analogy with Ukraine. When people start criticizing Ukraine’s actions, some forget how it all began. Time passes, and the roots of the tragedy gradually fade into the background. In Ukraine, a major war has been raging for five years; in Israel, three years have passed since October 7. That’s enough time for part of the world to start forgetting what exactly led to the current situation. This is one of the main problems we face in Europe.

Fortunately, Ukraine remains one of the most consistently pro-Israel countries in Europe, and we are very grateful for that. I remember well how, after October 7, Ukrainian media and Telegram channels instantly shifted their focus to the Israeli agenda. It felt as if our war were taking place right here in Ukraine. There are many such examples of support.

At the same time, it is becoming increasingly difficult to promote Israel’s position around the world. So far, this does not apply to Ukraine, but in the West, the problem is truly palpable.

Parliamentary Elections on October 27

As a civil servant, I can only say a few words, but the outcome of the elections in our country is impossible to predict. We hold fair elections; no one rigs the results, and there’s a very fierce battle right down to the last minute. It’s quite likely that the election results won’t allow for the formation of a coalition. In that case, new elections will be held in six months.

We’ve already been through a similar scenario a few years ago, when we had to vote every six months. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies really dislike this, since the lack of an approved budget and the government’s interim status significantly complicate long-term planning.

In Israel, politics begins with security

The political divide in Israel is fundamentally different from that in Europe. While in Europe the confrontation between the left and the right primarily concerns the economy, migration, or social issues, in Israel it is first and foremost linked to security.

To put it very simply, the left advocates for territorial compromise and a willingness to cede some territories in exchange for a peace agreement. The right, on the other hand, insists that there can be no concessions: Israel must maintain control over the territories and continue the fight against terrorism.

Today, these differences are particularly relevant. In the past, Israel fought Arab states, but now its main adversaries are terrorist groups and Iran. Among the primary threats are Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and Iran itself. In recent years, the Iranian threat has intensified: whereas the confrontation used to take place mainly through groups allied with Tehran, the sides have now engaged in direct clashes on several occasions.

All these security issues will shape the upcoming elections. The personality of the person who leads the country will play a significant role. Society is divided: some believe that Israel needs new faces, while others are convinced that, in such challenging times, the country should be led by the most experienced politician.

Ultimately, Israeli politics always revolves around security. The economy, taxes, or healthcare have never been the main topics of election campaigns.

And it’s impossible not to think about what’s happening in Ukraine. Since I completed my diplomatic mission and left Kyiv in early August, the situation there has only grown more complicated. Above all, the security situation has deteriorated. Of course, this affects both the mood in Ukraine and its relations with other countries, particularly Israel, the U.S., and South Korea.

Drones: A Shared Problem, but Not Shared Technology

First, Iranian drones have become somewhat less relevant for Ukraine. As far as I know, Russia has switched to producing its own drones based on the Iranian model. So today, we’re mainly talking about Russian drones. The “Geran” is an analog of the “Shahed,” although the “Shaheds” themselves are being used less and less frequently.

The issue of fiber-optic drones is also relevant for Israel, though not on the same scale as for Ukraine. We frequently encounter such drones in the north of the country. We have various solutions, but there is no universal countermeasure yet.

It’s not about the drones’ origin. The slogan about a common enemy—Iran—sounds good, as does the idea that Ukraine and Israel face the same problems. In practice, however, there aren’t many opportunities for cooperation.

Despite Ukraine’s technological progress, there is still no effective, universal defense against certain types of drones, particularly fiber-optic-based ones. Many countries, including Ukraine and Israel, are working to solve this problem. We’re waiting to see who will be the first to find an effective solution. This will not only give the developer a huge advantage but also open up opportunities to enter the international market. If Ukraine develops such technology, Israel will certainly study your experience.

Israel has technologies that Ukraine does not have

At the same time, I don’t think Ukraine currently has any anti-drone technologies that Israel lacks entirely. But the reverse is also true: Israel has technologies that Ukraine does not yet have. Transferring them is not easy for several reasons. First, there are general restrictions on Israeli military exports, and additional restrictions were imposed at the start of the war. Second, Ukraine’s financial capabilities are a factor.

Moreover, Ukraine receives a significant portion of its weapons at the expense of European countries and the European Union. It is unlikely that these countries would purchase weapons from Israel. Therefore, despite shared interests, there are numerous obstacles to the transfer of certain technologies.

Overall, the use of drones has become a new dimension of modern warfare. Ukraine and Israel face common challenges, although the nature of combat operations in our countries differs. Israel does not have a front line like Ukraine’s, and nowhere in the world today is there a front line of such scale. However, these wars are taking place during the same historical period, so there are many points of overlap—in technology, as well as in military tactics and strategy.

I believe the Israeli military is studying Ukraine’s experience. To do so, it is not necessary to have direct contact with Ukrainian colleagues: there is extensive coverage of the war’s progress, new technologies, and tactical decisions, and information is available from various sources. Ukraine has accumulated unique combat experience in terms of both duration and scale—the most extensive since World War II.

A separate issue is jet-powered drones. This is a serious challenge not only for Israel but for the entire world. It is particularly relevant for countries in the Persian Gulf and South America, although each region has its own specific characteristics. Today, this is one of the main areas of focus in the field of countering drones. Whoever finds an effective solution will gain a significant advantage, as other countries will try to adopt such a development into their arsenals.

I don’t know who will succeed—Ukraine or Israel. We are also working on technologies to counter drones, particularly laser-based ones. There have been numerous announcements and statements claiming that a solution is just around the corner, but so far I haven’t seen an effective way to counter such devices in either Ukraine or Israel. When it does emerge, the situation could change dramatically.

As for cooperation and joint development, I haven’t seen any concrete examples yet, though I don’t rule out that such collaboration will develop. Ukraine is working very actively in this direction and, it seems to me, is following in Israel’s footsteps: when faced with a dead end, one has to look for unconventional solutions, which can later become global bestsellers. Ukraine already has quite a few achievements in this field.

Cooperation between our countries is already taking place—and quite actively across various sectors—despite the restrictions that exist in both Israel and Ukraine. Among Israeli defense companies, there are leading players with close ties to the U.S. They will not transfer their technologies. At the same time, second- and third-tier companies are seeking new opportunities—it is precisely in this segment that cooperation is taking place, yielding good results.

Without going into details, I will say that cooperation does exist. Samples of weapons were sent to Ukraine, which were later studied in Israel. Many different systems have ended up on the battlefield, some of which are of interest to us, since similar models are used by Hezbollah and Hamas. Therefore, our cooperation extends beyond drones.

Grain, Trade, and Prospects for Cooperation

For many countries, especially in the Middle East, Ukraine is primarily an exporter of grain, corn, and other agricultural products. Today, the grain market is in a catastrophic state, and everyone is suffering as a result—including Israel.

Israel is a small market. There are much larger ones in the Middle East: Egypt, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia. However, even we are feeling the effects of the problems with Ukrainian exports. The Black Sea ports in Odesa are closed, and it is impossible to export grain through the Danube ports or Romania in the necessary volumes. Furthermore, a Turkish-flagged vessel carrying Ukrainian grain was recently attacked in the territorial waters of Bulgaria and Romania.

Under these conditions, Ukrainian grain exports have practically come to a halt. For Israel, the situation is manageable: after all, it comes down to price. Such products can be found elsewhere, albeit at a higher cost. For Ukraine, grain exports are a matter of survival.

As for economic relations in general, shortly before the start of the full-scale war, we ratified a free trade agreement. It entered into force, and customs tariffs on trade with Ukraine for many items—particularly in the agricultural sector—were reduced to a minimum. The potential was enormous: Israel had previously imported significant amounts of food products and grains from Ukraine. Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of the war, we were unable to take full advantage of this agreement. Trade volumes have not yet returned to pre-war levels.

Why Israeli Businesses Are Reluctant to Invest in Ukraine

In theory, Israeli businesses might be interested in building processing plants in Ukraine to export finished products to global markets. Such interest does exist. However, in practice, there are many questions regarding its implementation.

First, the war is a major obstacle. Currently, there are no effective mechanisms for insuring against war risks for private investments. Such mechanisms exist for large infrastructure projects, but they are very expensive. When it comes to building a dairy farm, processing milk, or producing canned corn, there are practically no affordable risk insurance tools available.

Second, uncertainty and corruption are obstacles. There is no transparent and clear mechanism that would allow Israeli businesses to protect their rights in Ukraine. There’s no need to tell you about the judicial system—everyone is aware of its problems. Israeli entrepreneurs have already done business in Ukraine—the country is not new to them—but not everyone has had a positive experience. That is precisely why Ukraine’s image as an investment destination must essentially be rebuilt from scratch. The war certainly isn’t helping.

And there’s more. Before the war, Ukraine was the number one outsourcing destination for Israeli IT companies. More Ukrainian specialists were hired than those from Belarus, India, or other countries. Many factors aligned: the same time zone, a similar mindset, and the absence of language barriers. Ukrainian IT specialists are excellent, intelligent professionals.

After the full-scale war began, many left Ukraine, particularly for Poland and Cyprus. Consequently, the proportion of Ukrainian specialists who remained to work in the country has decreased. I think Ukraine is still among the leading outsourcing destinations for Israeli IT companies, but it no longer holds the top spot.

The editorial team would like to thank the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs for organizing the meeting, providing the opportunity to speak with Michael Brodsky, and assisting with the preparation of this article.

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