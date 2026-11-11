Kushner called on Europe to appoint a single representative for negotiations with Russia

U.S. President’s Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that European countries should select a single person to represent their position during peace negotiations in Ukraine.

According to him, such a step would be a greater achievement than demanding that Europeans be allowed to participate in the negotiation process.

Kushner also noted that there is currently no trust between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Jared Kushner (statement following talks in the UAE)

As a reminder, Arakhamia suggested that peace between Ukraine and Russia could be achieved by the end of 2026.

Prior to this, following talks in Abu Dhabi, Kushner identified the most difficult obstacle on the path to peace.

Earlier, the second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war took place in Abu Dhabi: key takeaways.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

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