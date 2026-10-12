In Ceuta, Spain, the leader of France’s National Rally, Jordan Bardella, met with Vox party leader Santiago Abascal during a two-day visit dedicated to coordinating electoral strategies. The politicians plan to discuss common themes in their election platforms ahead of snap elections in Spain and presidential elections in France.

As Politico Europe reports, the first stop of Bardella’s trip was Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa. In July, there was a mass influx of migrants there, which caused chaos and reignited political debate on migration.

Joint campaign ahead of elections

Abascal said Bardella’s presence in Ceuta demonstrates the possibility of the start of a new stage for the two countries and spoke in favor of cooperation among patriotic forces. Bardella, for his part, linked the elections in Spain on November 29 to the upcoming presidential elections in France and called migration a key issue for both countries.

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Vox and National Rally belong to the Patriots group in the European Parliament. According to Politico’s Poll of Polls aggregator, Vox ranks third in the polls with 18% support. This could make the party an important coalition partner for the center-right People’s Party, which leads in the polls.

Meetings in Madrid

Bardella and Abascal have scheduled closed meetings on electoral strategy for Tuesday. They are also expected to introduce their teams and exchange ideas on key campaign issues, including housing policy. Both politicians will speak at the Nueva Economía business forum in Madrid.

During his speech in Ceuta, Bardella also praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s decision to introduce border checks for arrivals from Spain after the crisis in Ceuta.

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