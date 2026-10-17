In Taiwan, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an proposed lowering the initial resident support threshold for the city to provide assistance in urban renewal projects from 75% to 50%. As Taipei Times reports, once more than half of residents express interest, officials will be able to help calculate possible renewal options.

Early-stage assistance

Chiang Wan-an, who represents the Kuomintang party, said the change would allow the city government to become involved in complex projects earlier. At the same time, the new threshold would apply only to the initial stage of municipal assistance, rather than approval to begin construction work.

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The mayor also proposed raising the base floor area ratio from 225% to 300% under certain conditions. This could apply to sites of at least 3,000 square meters near metro stations or waterfronts if projects include public facilities. A higher ratio makes it possible to increase the permitted building area relative to the site area.

Criticism from opponent

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Puma Shen, who is Chiang's election opponent, said that increasing the number of projects in the procedure would not have a significant effect without removing obstacles to the start of construction. He announced his own proposals to unblock suspended projects, speed up urban renewal and provide additional incentives. In response, Chiang said he intended to add 105 permanent positions to the city's urban renewal office to speed up project reviews.

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