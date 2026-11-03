In recent days, banners directed against Prime Minister Donald Tusk have appeared at football stadiums in Poland. They are being displayed amid a dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal, for which some football fans hold the head of government responsible. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Banners at matches

One of the banners was displayed in Płock during a match between local Wisła and Piast Gliwice, which ended in a 2–2 draw. The inscription mentioned Donald and a militiaman who would allegedly carry out his order.

Inscriptions criticizing politicians and Tusk personally also appeared at other stadiums. Some of the banners contained claims about alleged “Tusk’s anarchy” and accusations that the prime minister had committed treason. This is the position of the banners’ authors, not established facts.

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Calls to join the Independence March

Calls to take part in the Independence March, traditionally held in Warsaw on November 11, Poland’s National Independence Day, were also distributed at stadiums.

Return of an old slogan

Fans also recalled an insulting slogan against Tusk’s government that was particularly widespread in 2011. At that time, supporters of Jagiellonia protested outside the Podlaskie Voivodeship Office against the closure of part of the stands. Police detained 43 people and issued them fines for offenses. The cases of those who refused to accept the fines were referred to court: 11 people received financial penalties, but after an appeal, the proceedings were closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

During a protest near Legia’s stadium in Warsaw on May 17, 2011, 35 people were also sentenced to fines, including for disturbing public order or using obscene words. In 2025, the same slogan was heard at the Poland–Lithuania match attended by Tusk; a banner depicting him was also displayed in the stands.

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