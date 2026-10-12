In the United Kingdom, Chris Bruni-Lowe, an adviser to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, had an influential role at the polling company Redfield & Wilton Strategies, although he was not publicly linked to the firm. The Guardian reported this, citing sources who worked at the company.

According to the publication's sources, Bruni-Lowe, who had for many years been Farage's private polling specialist, was actively involved in Redfield & Wilton Strategies' operations and used this role to develop potential electoral strategies. Some employees knew him as Chris Redfield; it was under this name that The Washington Post published his comments.

Work at the company

The company's sole director, lawyer Bruno Rodriguez, said that Bruni-Lowe worked as a consultant from mid-2020 until the end of 2022. According to him, Bruni-Lowe voluntarily returned in the summer of 2025 to train interns. Rodriguez called him an important and valuable member of the team, but denied any institutional, research, client or financial links between Redfield & Wilton, Reform UK or Farage.

Rodriguez also explained that the surname Redfield was used in corporate email addresses not only for Bruni-Lowe. At the same time, notes from a 2021 induction briefing by a former employee, seen by The Guardian, described Chris Redfield as the de facto operational head. Rodriguez denied this and said that day-to-day operations were managed by research director Philip van Scheltinga.

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Research and dossiers

The publication's sources claim that Bruni-Lowe organised polls on voting intentions in the United Kingdom and the United States, and also oversaw research into local council spending. According to them, he paid considerable attention to preparing dossiers on the work of local authorities and suggested that the company's work could be sold to political parties.

Employees, in particular, sent freedom of information requests concerning councils' spending on translation services. Rodriguez called this project commercial research that examined several dozen spending categories, and stressed that its results were not provided to either Reform UK or Farage.

In 2020, Farage's then senior adviser Dan Jukes sought to promote Redfield & Wilton's work by offering exclusive polls to a number of media outlets, including The Guardian. The newspaper declined the offer. Bruni-Lowe did not comment on the publication, while van Scheltinga did not respond to journalists' requests.

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