Sibiga will meet with South Korea's foreign minister to normalize relations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga will hold a one-on-one meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, in Paris.

The main goal of the talks will be to normalize bilateral relations and resume dialogue between the two countries.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, South Korea will withdraw another group of embassy staff from Ukraine. Seoul explained this decision by citing Kyiv’s lack of a constructive response to the dispute over the handover of two captured North Korean soldiers, as well as the constant threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The decision was made by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contact.

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