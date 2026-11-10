The G7 summit, with Ukraine in attendance, has begun in Paris

A ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, with Ukraine participating, has begun in Paris. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Among the main topics of the meeting are peace efforts, strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities and the protection of Ukrainian airspace, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and safeguarding the European security order.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Andriy Sibiga also held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the U.S. and renewed his invitation to the American diplomat to visit Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format is scheduled for November 17, 2026. This will be the group’s 37th meeting, during which Ukraine’s partners will discuss issues of defense support.

The Ministry of Defense announced the date of the “Ramstein” meeting.

The 34th “Ramstein” meeting on support for Ukraine has begun in Berlin.

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