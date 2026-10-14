In the United Kingdom, three local councillors have left Reform UK amid an ITV undercover investigation. The first material from the year-long investigation aired on Wednesday: recordings showed party members and candidates expressing racist and misogynistic views, as well as making statements about extreme violence, The Guardian reports.

Undercover recordings

In one video, Alan Feeney, a Reform UK councillor and deputy mayor of Solihull, called Asian landlords “parasites” and said that the non-white population should not exceed 1% of the UK population. Feeney was elected to Birmingham City Council and Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council. He said he had left the party for personal reasons.

Feeney was also recorded with Jamie Campbell and Chris Whelan during a discussion about the possible construction of a mosque. After racist remarks by the participants in the conversation, Feeney said they would all end up in the newspapers. On 12 October, Whelan announced that he was leaving Reform UK for personal reasons and due to his health. Campbell remains in office.

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Party reaction

Separately, Bromley councillor Dean Miller was recorded while campaigning ahead of a by-election in Makerfield making comments about people illegally crossing the English Channel. Another councillor, according to the investigation, called for King Charles III to be killed, while another made sexualized and misogynistic comments about female colleagues.

Reform UK said it had launched an investigation into cases of inappropriate conduct by party members, activists and councillors. It also said that in some cases people had been suspended, while due process must be followed in relation to others. At the same time, the party accused ITV and Hardcash Productions of using “extreme methods of deception” to gain access to Reform UK’s headquarters and its computer systems.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage postponed a statement scheduled for Thursday morning in Essex. The programme Undercover: A Year In Reform is due to air on ITV on 18 October.

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