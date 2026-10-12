Zelenskyy may meet with Madyar at the next international event

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during an upcoming international event. Ukraine is interested in such talks and is already preparing for them.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to the minister, Ukraine and Hungary are in constant contact. Kyiv hopes to further deepen bilateral cooperation and unblock the negotiation process regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Sybiga noted that Hungary has agreed to procedural steps regarding two clusters of negotiations. Ukraine is ready to fulfill the necessary conditions to advance toward full EU membership.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his country had been included in the “Carpathian Eight” format created by Ukraine without being asked for consent.

Prior to that, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his country had not joined the “Carpathian Eight” regional format initiated by Ukraine. Speaking in parliament, Magyar noted that Budapest had received an invitation but, for valid reasons, had decided not to participate in the initiative. However, the head of the Hungarian government did not disclose the specific reasons behind this decision.

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