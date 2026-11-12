Zelenskyy will meet with Witkoff and Kushner this evening following their talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the results of their talks with Russia with U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner this evening in Dublin.

According to Zelenskyy, the exchange of prisoners of war and security guarantees were discussed during the meetings in Moscow.

He emphasized that the agreement on the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity is important for Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

On November 12, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission to Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, involving the ombudsmen of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in its preparation.

Earlier, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine.

Prior to that, the Kremlin disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

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