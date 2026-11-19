Affiliate marketing blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko constantly talked about his “success story” on social media, without any creative embellishments. His story was much like those of hundreds of other colleagues in the blogging “industry”: he grew up in an ordinary family, earned his first money himself rather than receiving it from his mother, and built a successful business that made him a millionaire before turning thirty. The usual symbols of success were always present in his stories — Lamborghinis, Ferraris, private flights, holidays in Ibiza, winding Alpine roads and the confidence of someone who believes everything is within reach.

The stories told by the founder of Traffic Devils about astronomical earnings from traffic arbitrage attracted not only his followers but also the attention of law enforcement, which wanted to find out how much tax the young millionaire was actually paying into Ukraine’s budget. Spoiler: nothing. At the same time, Oleksandr Slobozhenko never concealed either his luxurious lifestyle or his extravagant entertainment abroad. He could cross the border whenever he wanted and as many times as he liked.

A biography featuring Russian offices, online casinos, carding, questionable advertising payments, a medical certificate declaring him unfit for military service, and a one-off donation of UAH 20 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine — which Slobozhenko separately reported to his audience — did not save him. On November 17, 2026, Slobozhenko was detained by local police in the Italian resort town of Riccione at the request of the Ukrainian side through Interpol. Instead of embarking on yet another trip, he is now awaiting an extradition decision in Casetti Prison — and, for some reason, is no longer livestreaming.

We look at how a young man from Bilohorodka built Traffic Devils, what his team made money from, where his millions came from, and why relatives and friends kept appearing around his wealth.

Slobozhenko’s story: a young man who learned to make money early

Oleksandr Slobozhenko was born on August 3, 1998, in the village of Bilohorodka in the Kyiv region. Biographies celebrating his success emphasized that he was the only child in an ordinary family, with no influential connections or start-up capital. He studied at the Akademiia Gymnasium and Bilohorodka Secondary School No. 1, and later enrolled at the Kyiv College of Communications to study software development. He himself explained that seven years of advanced mathematics studies had helped shape his business mindset.

Slobozhenko started earning money while still at school. From the sixth grade, he worked part-time as a construction assistant, then moved into printing and handed out leaflets. At around ten, he got his first computer. Then came the internet: from the age of eleven, he administered online communities and social media chats; at 12–13, he tried his hand at e-commerce, studied advertising and earned his first few thousand dollars. He immediately spent the money on a motorcycle.

In 2016, Oleksandr discovered traffic arbitrage — buying advertising on one platform and using it to attract users to advertisers’ websites. Advertisers pay a fee for clicks, registrations or other actions. Profit depends on how effectively a team buys traffic and how much revenue it generates from the users it brings in.

Slobozhenko began exploring this niche with a friend and later assembled a small team. In 2018, he also made a name for himself in sports: he received the title of Master of Sport and became the Ukrainian champion in road-circuit motorcycle racing. That same year, he ended his professional racing career, although his love of speed and expensive cars stayed with him for a long time.

Traffic Devils: casinos, Russian connections and the first tax questions

In November 2019, Slobozhenko founded the traffic arbitrage team Traffic Devils. Its main areas of activity were media buying, gambling and betting — the promotion of online casinos and bookmaker services.

According to the entrepreneur himself, the team operated at a loss for its first six months, and there were even thoughts of shutting it down. But in June 2020, things took off and the business began to expand.

Investigators, however, offered a different explanation for Slobozhenko’s media popularity. According to one version, Oleksandr was being promoted by the owners of the Russian online casino 1xBet as an artificial media project designed to attract young people to the gambling business.

At the same time as Oleksandr’s business was taking off, law enforcement began paying attention to him. The National Police opened criminal proceedings over possible tax evasion and the laundering of property obtained through criminal activity. Tax authorities assessed his tax debt at almost UAH 54.8 million. Searches were conducted at Slobozhenko’s home and office in central Kyiv, but the seized property was later returned. By 2022, the case had effectively stalled at the pre-trial investigation stage.

A few weeks after the proceedings were opened, Slobozhenko registered as a sole proprietor under the third tax group. At the time, the annual income limit for this group was UAH 8.3 million, while the blogger himself spoke about earning millions every month. His lavish lifestyle was not put on hold for even a moment because of the criminal proceedings: by December 2020, he was already posting photographs from Dubai.

What Slobozhenko’s team advertised

According to investigators, in 2020–2023 the structure managed by Slobozhenko received more than UAH 1 billion in undeclared income. According to law enforcement calculations, the state budget lost more than UAH 213 million in taxes, approximately EUR 4.3 million.

The destinations to which Oleksandr’s team directed advertising traffic also matter. Investigations and materials concerning the activities of related entities mentioned online casinos and betting services. The brands cited included 1xBet, 1WIN, PinUp and PariMatch. In addition to gambling and betting, the materials referred to dating services, platforms such as OnlyFans, call centers and counterfeit medical products.

The materials also mentioned fraudulent advertising accounts. The activities of entities linked to Slobozhenko, including LLC Traffic Devils, LLC Finance Systems and JSC Vinkos, were even associated with carding — the use of stolen bank cards belonging to citizens of EU countries and the United States to pay for advertising on social media. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Traffic Devils had offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The Moscow division operated under the name TD MSK. Later, the team also worked in the Polish and Kazakh markets.

A Ferrari worth a million dollars and a collection worth three

Slobozhenko also invested in developing his personal media brand. He bought advertising from well-known bloggers, appeared in YouTube interviews and filed an application to register the Alex Slobozhenko trademark. For example, his interview with Ramina Eshakzai received more than 1.2 million views.

Cars became a separate part of Oleksandr’s public image. The collection, which Slobozhenko himself valued at approximately $3 million, included Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes-Maybach, McLaren, Chevrolet Corvette and BMW M3 Competition models. Sasha regularly posted footage of street races in sports cars, breaking traffic rules, as well as buggy rides through protected areas of the Carpathians. On one occasion, the blogger even got into an accident. In 2021, Slobozhenko rented a Ferrari SF90 Stradale worth around $1 million in Dubai. He wanted to test the supercar and decide whether to sell his own Lamborghini Huracan and switch to a Ferrari. The test drive ended in a crash, which the entrepreneur blamed on a technical malfunction in the car.

“Shliakh”, the Alps and a certificate declaring him unfit for military service

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Slobozhenko publicly denied working for the Russian market and presented his activities as a fight in the information space. However, investigators’ materials included an episode involving virtual cards issued by the SPENDGE service. Allegedly, between March and May 2022, employees of Traffic Devils and its Moscow division, TD MSK, exploited a currency-conversion glitch while paying for advertising on Facebook and Google. Payments totaling EUR 25,943,280 passed through the service, while only EUR 259,433 was actually charged. The difference amounted to EUR 25,683,847.

In April of the same year, Slobozhenko left Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale war. His departure was made possible after the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration entered him into the “Shliakh” system as a volunteer. He crossed the border through Uzhhorod in a Volkswagen Crafter minibus together with Andrii Medianyk, a former police officer from Donetsk.

By August, Slobozhenko was delighting his followers with an extreme video from Italy, where he described a “little family drive” through the Alps. Two Lamborghini Huracans and other sports cars took part in the trip. According to Ukrainian media, the cars had Ukrainian registration plates, and the high-speed runs were filmed from a helicopter.

Then came a stream of stories in which luxury was practically shouting: charter flights, Ferraris, top-of-the-range BMWs, skydiving in Switzerland, a birthday in Ibiza, Venice, Lake Como and the Dolomites. In the autumn of that year, Slobozhenko and his friend Roman Dziubenko staged Lamborghini races in central Warsaw. This time, however, the entertainment was interrupted by the Polish police.

Approximately six months after leaving, Oleksandr returned to Ukraine and almost immediately received a conclusion from the military medical commission of Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district declaring him unfit for military service due to serious health problems. The document was signed by the commission’s head, Volodymyr Prykhodko. Prykhodko was later accused of taking bribes in exchange for removing persons liable for military service from the register, and his case went to court. Meanwhile, the “seriously ill” blogger cheerfully posted videos from the gym, lifting a barbell, doing backflips into a body of water, and riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. Naturally, investigators became interested in the circumstances surrounding the medical certificate, especially since Slobozhenko crossed the border 12 times over the following two years.

Mom, grandma and the very modest millionaire Sasha

In 2023, the Bureau of Economic Security returned to the case related to Slobozhenko’s activities. The case materials referred to Articles 212, 203-2 and 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Detectives found that only a 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer and a 2019 BMW S1000RR motorcycle were officially registered in Slobozhenko’s name. A rather modest collection for someone who owned a fleet of million-dollar supercars. His 75-year-old grandmother, Nina Zvir, a former manual arts teacher, was doing rather better: she became the owner of two apartments in Kyiv’s Taryan Towers residential complex, with an estimated combined value of $700,000.

Parking spaces, an apartment in Pechersk and several luxury cars were registered in the name of his mother, 45-year-old Iryna Zvir. These included a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580, BMW M3 and Ferrari SF90 Stradale. When journalists tried to speak to Slobozhenko’s mother, she initially said she did not know her son and then ended the conversation.

Another vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser 200 used for security purposes — yes, for security — was registered to Andrii Medianyk, the same former police officer with whom Slobozhenko had left Ukraine through the “Shliakh” system. Medianyk also denied knowing about these cars.

The family gradually began appearing in business registers as well. In the summer of 2023, his mother registered as a sole proprietor, and in the spring of 2024, his grandmother Nina Zvir did the same. Her declared business activity was consulting on commercial activities and management.

In November 2023, Slobozhenko officially registered LLC Traffic Devils, with his mother appointed as director, as well as Traffic Devils Agency, which he established together with Roman Dziubenko. Both companies reported losses for the year.

Slobozhenko also owned a 13% stake in Ikigai Group, a company operating in the real estate rental sector. It was registered in Kyiv together with Yevhenii Trusov, Oleksandr Horkushyn, Maksym Yakupov, Vladyslav Myroshnychenko and Vitalii Dukhopelov.

It is particularly interesting that LLC Traffic Devils later obtained Diia City resident status. What criteria did the company meet to qualify for this status while criminal proceedings were already open?

Case numbers and a notice of suspicion

On March 28, 2024, Slobozhenko left the country again. This time, he did not return. In June 2024, procedural documents related to investigations into Slobozhenko’s activities appeared in the court register: proceedings opened by the Office of the Prosecutor General No. 42023000000000987, No. 42023000000000988 and No. 42023000000000989, as well as Kyiv National Police proceedings No. 12024100000000824.

A separate ruling by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, No. 761/19735/24, ordered the Security Service of Ukraine to begin a pre-trial investigation.

On August 16, 2024, the Bureau of Economic Security officially notified Slobozhenko that he was suspected of a crime. He was accused of evading more than UAH 213 million in taxes and laundering property obtained through criminal activity. Detectives seized eight vehicles and real estate in Kyiv.

Billion-hryvnia revenues and crypto wallets: what the Bureau of Economic Security says

The Bureau of Economic Security published details of the scheme that, according to detectives, was used by Slobozhenko’s business structure.

In 2020, he recruited acquaintances and IT specialists, created a web resource and registered a trademark. At the same time, according to investigators, the commercial structure itself was deliberately left without legal-entity status and was not registered for tax purposes. No employment contracts were signed with staff either. Slobozhenko exercised overall management. A trusted person was responsible for internal accounting: recording incoming funds and distributing payments to employees.

The structure earned most of its money through affiliate marketing — promoting services online and on social media in several areas: gambling — online casinos and games of chance; betting — bookmaker services; dating — matchmaking services; and nutra — beauty and health products.

A cryptocurrency network was used to move the funds. Trusted individuals registered crypto wallets with electronic payment systems using their own passport details. Payments for traffic arbitrage were sent to these wallets. The virtual assets were then transferred to wallets linked to the manager himself or exchanged for cash US dollars through currency exchange offices. According to the Bureau of Economic Security, this arrangement generated more than UAH 1 billion in income between 2020 and 2023, calculated at the official National Bank of Ukraine exchange rate. The money was not declared, and the state budget lost more than UAH 213 million in taxes.

Some of the laundered funds were spent on luxury cars and real estate in Kyiv. Following the investigation, detectives from the Bureau of Economic Security, under the procedural supervision of the Office of the Prosecutor General, notified Slobozhenko of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — tax evasion on an especially large scale — and Part 1 of Article 209 — legalization of property obtained through criminal activity. After searches and expert examinations, law enforcement authorities seized eight vehicles, including luxury sports cars, as well as apartments and other real estate in Kyiv.

UAH 20 million for the Armed Forces and an arrest in Italy

In the spring of last year, Slobozhenko published a video address in which he said he was paying off his tax debt and had also donated UAH 20 million to support Ukraine’s Defense Forces. But that is not certain. On November 17, 2026, an operational team from the Rimini Police Headquarters arrested a 28-year-old Ukrainian man at a hotel. The grounds for the arrest were an international Interpol wanted notice issued at the request of the Ukrainian side. The suspicions concerned tax evasion on an especially large scale and money laundering.

According to Italian law enforcement, Slobozhenko was identified while checking into the hotel. He was taken to the police headquarters at Piazzale Bornaccini, informed of the grounds for his detention and transferred to Casetti Prison. He is awaiting a decision on his extradition to Ukraine there.

Oleksandr Slobozhenko has a substantial following not only among social media users. Many public figures also follow him, including business representatives, media personalities, bloggers and other well-known people. These include singer Qatoshi, bloggers Vlad Shevchenko, Anastasiia Skalnytska and Ramina Eshakzai, journalist Yanina Sokolova and actor Dmytro Muzyka. UA.News contacted them asking for comments on the arrest of the founder of Traffic Devils and whether they remained in contact with him. By the time this article was prepared, only Dmytro Muzyka and Yanina Sokolova had replied, saying they had never met Slobozhenko.

“Khimпром”, “Carthage” and Slobozhenko: what could they have in common?

Oleksandr Slobozhenko’s arrest in Italy may be connected to the market of fraudulent call centers and people involved in the “Carthage” case. Earlier, in June 2023, MP Oleksandr Kunitsky, who was a member of the parliamentary temporary investigative commission on cyber fraud, publicly stated that the founder of Traffic Devils might be involved in a network of fraudulent call centers.

There is speculation in the public domain that the investigation went quiet for a long time after searches at Slobozhenko’s home and the home of his mother, Iryna Zvir, thanks to the support of one of the people involved in the “Carthage” case. And not for free: allegedly, the security official received a one-off payment of $400,000 to “settle the matter”, followed by monthly payments of $100,000 from Sasha. But these are rumors. For now.

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