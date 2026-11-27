President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to answer the question of who “Vova” is in Mindich’s videos during an interview with BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who relayed a request from his Ukrainian colleagues, noting that they had not had the opportunity to do so.

“You can ask the anti-corruption agencies. They have publicly stated that they have no questions for me. I think that’s the answer,” the president said.

It is noteworthy that Zelenskyy did not specify which “Vova” was being referred to, and the question did not mention any last name, but the president was quick to explain that it had nothing to do with him.

Independent anti-corruption activists and pressure from the security services

The president also added that Ukraine is not losing the war on corruption; on the contrary, it is fighting it, as the country has established a robust anti-corruption infrastructure and adopted relevant reforms. When asked by BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford about the millions and billions of euros in aid amid high-profile corruption cases and allegations involving high-ranking officials, the former prosecutor general, and close friends, Zelenskyy stated that the government is not turning a blind eye to these challenges, and emphasized: “This isn’t about any particular friends.”

Separately, the journalist mentioned an interview with Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), who had spoken of pressure from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and asked whether the Office of the President would intervene to stop this pressure. Zelenskyy denied any obstruction of investigations, emphasized that anti-corruption agencies are independent, and noted that he supports them within the bounds of the law.

“Dynasty” for “Vova”: What Was on the NABU Tapes

A reference to “Vova” appeared in audio recordings documented by NABU in the “Midas” case. The recordings capture conversations between Timur Mindich and three different individuals, including a discussion about the construction of four estates (the “Dynasty” cooperative) built by former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov using funds provided by Mindich. The conversation suggests that the owners of the houses are Mindich himself, Oleksiy Chernyshov, a certain “Andriy,” and a certain “Vova.”

“Dynasty” is an unfinished cottage community in the village of Kozin near Kyiv. According to the investigation, a group of individuals laundered over 460 million hryvnias (about $9 million) through this construction project. In May 2026, charges were filed against former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, businessman Timur Mindich, and several other individuals implicated in the case.

The case files mention five properties: four private residences of approximately 1,000 square meters each and a separate house with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym. NABU recordings released on May 11 include a 2020 design concept for the residence. On May 12, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced in court the designations of the houses used by the individuals involved: R2 allegedly belonged to Yermak, R3 to Mindich, R4 to Chernyshov; the owner of R1 was not officially named, and R0 was supposed to be a spa complex and recreation area.

The investigation valued the eight hectares of land designated for development at $6 million, and the construction of each residence at approximately $2 million. According to law enforcement officials, the “Sunny Beach” housing and construction cooperative served as the developer.

It should be noted that earlier, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not implicated in the pre-trial investigation by NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) regarding the laundering of 460 million hryvnias through the construction of estates near Kyiv.

“The President of Ukraine has not been and is not a subject of the pre-trial investigation,” Kryvonos said during a briefing in May 2026.

How Chervonenko’s Pharmaceutical Business Became Involved in the “Dynasty” Construction Project

At one point in the NABU “documentary” on the “Midas” investigation, in the “Dynasty” segment, the existence of another key player was mentioned—the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry. It was mentioned only in passing. At the time, the investigators’ attention was focused on corruption at “Energoatom,” so the role of the pharmaceutical companies through which money was “laundered” for top officials remained in the shadows. When materials regarding the construction project in Kozin were made public, NABU briefly mentioned the scheme for siphoning off money through the so-called “Form 1.”

According to the investigation, the “Sunny Beach” housing and construction cooperative was established to finance the construction of the “R” residences. The cooperative served as a nominal client to create the illusion that the money came from legitimate sources. Individuals under Chernyshov’s control received funds for allegedly “services rendered” from two types of entities: firms with signs of being shell companies and companies in the pharmaceutical industry. The involvement of pharmaceutical companies is particularly telling, as major pharmaceutical firms are synonymous with reputation, licenses, and large-scale operations. The fact that major pharmaceutical companies paid for fictitious services to Chernyshov’s entities essentially means their participation in the laundering of funds.

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The share of “pharmaceutical” money accounted for about 10% of the total amount, while the remaining 90% was transferred in cash through associates. It was precisely this 10% that was intended to create a “facade” of legality for the banks and financial monitoring authorities. Without this 10 percent, backed by the reputation of the pharmaceutical companies, the entire “Dynasty” project would have looked like a typical unauthorized construction project funded by stolen cash. Instead, the pharmaceutical industry’s involvement made it possible to conceal the true origin of millions of dollars, make the construction project appear to be an official investment venture, and funnel money from corruption schemes surrounding “Energoatom” through ostensibly legal “service” contracts.

Conclusion of the Investigation into the “Midas” Case

In early November, NABU and the SAPO completed the pre-trial investigation in the “Midas” case and made the case files available to the defense for review, after which the indictment will be submitted to the court.

Detectives worked to expose a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector. According to the investigation, members of the criminal organization demanded that companies collaborating with “Energoatom” and other enterprises under the Ministry of Energy’s jurisdiction pay between 10% and 15% of the contract value in exchange for signing agreements, extending them, or retaining their status as suppliers. Those who refused to pay had their payments for completed work delayed and were forced out of the market; the scheme itself was dubbed “shlagbaum” by investigators. A separate office in central Kyiv was used to handle cash and launder funds; between 2020 and 2025, more than $111 million and 12 million euros in cash passed through this office from the energy sector alone. to conceal the origin of the money and property, they also used cryptocurrency, securities, a foreign investment fund, a network of foreign companies, and the registration of assets in other people’s names; Some of the assets in Ukraine and abroad have already been seized, and certain aspects of the case are being investigated in other proceedings.

Eight people have been named as suspects in the case; the individuals involved used code names: businessman and co-founder of “Kvartal 95” Timur Mindich, who left Ukraine on the night of November 9, 2025, and was subsequently subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, was referred to as “Carlson”; businessman Oleksandr Zuckerman — “Sugarman” or “Boss”; former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk — “Rocket”; and former head of the Executive Directorate for Security at “Energoatom” Dmytro Basov — “Tenor.” The materials also mention back-office staff members Ihor Fursenko (“Roshik”), Lesya Ustymenko, and Lyudmyla Zorina; suspicions were later raised against the former head of the Ministry of Energy and the MinistryJustice, Herman Galushchenko (“Professor” and “Sigismund”), and former Deputy Prime Minister and former head of the Ministry of National Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshov (“Che Guevara”).

In the investigation into money laundering by members of “Midas,” charges were filed against former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, and among those mentioned in the case files regarding the legalization of assets and money laundering are also Serhiy Siranchuk, Lilia Lysenko, Hennadiy Opalchuk, and Marina Medvedeva.

Pharmaceutical Business Owner Chervonenko and His Connection to “Dynasty”

The pharmaceutical entrepreneur’s name never made it onto the list of suspects. Ihor Chervonenko, owner of the “Pharmastor” group, which includes the “Apteka Dobrogo Dnya” chain—is the very same owner of the pharmaceutical companies used to launder funds for the construction of the “Dynasty” cottages in Kozin.

Ihor Chervonenko

According to a UA.News investigation, a stake in “Pharmastor” LLC (whose revenue in 2025 amounted to 4.24 billion UAH) is registered under the Cypriot company Pharminvest Holdings Limited, and according to our sources, more than 30% of this company is controlled by people in Mindich’s inner circle.

The collaboration and close friendship between Chervonenko and Mindich began when Mindich helped Igor’s older brother, former Minister of Transport Yevhen Chervonenko, escape sanctions. After that, the transfer of 30% of the pharmacy business’s revenue to Mindich served as payment for successfully resolving the sanctions-related issue.

At the time, People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak also noted that Chervonenko has not yet been formally charged in the “Midas” case, but his contacts with those implicated in the case warrant the investigators’ attention, as visits by Oleksandr Tsukerman and his partners to the offices of pharmacy chains were documented.

Chervonenko’s sphere of influence and the entities associated with him include “Apteka Dobrogo Dnya” LLC (over 600 locations and 1.438 billion UAH in gross revenue in 2024), “Zirka Farmatsiiki” LLC (571 million UAH in revenue last year), the medical company “IRIS,” and “RAM RUAN” LLC (combined revenue of over 1 billion UAH in 2024), as well as the “Dobryi Den Pharmacy—Kyiv” chain, “Biokon JSC” (34 pharmacies), “Apteka 7,” “Budte Zdorovi,” “Apteka No. 418,” “Apteka Aronia,” “Apteka No. 1 Transfarm,” “Astoria-Pharm,” “Mirra Pharmacy,” “Pharma-City,” “Pharmabene,” and more than 15 other legal entities—a total of about 1,000 retail locations, including franchises.

One Year Since “Mindichgate”

A year has recently passed since one of Ukraine’s biggest corruption scandals was exposed. At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that punishment would be inevitable for everyone involved in the embezzlement of millions in state funds. However, as of November 2026, not a single person implicated in “Mindichgate” is in pretrial detention. The main organizers are living comfortably in Israel and are suing the President over sanctions, while top Ukrainian officials and their accomplices have been released on bail worth millions or placed under house arrest.

Where are they a year after “Mindichgate”?

Timur Mindich (“Carlson”) —abroad. The day before the raids in November 2025, he left the country as a father of many children and settled in Israel, where he holds citizenship. He has been arrested in absentia and is subject to sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council, which he is currently challenging in the Supreme Court. Ukraine’s request for his extradition, filed in the spring of 2026, remains unanswered.

Oleksandr Zuckerman (“Sugarman”) is abroad. A few days before the searches, he traveled via Moldova and Vienna to Israel. He lives in the upscale Alrov Towers residential complex in Tel Aviv, next door to Mindich. He has been placed on the wanted list, is awaiting a decision on his extradition, and, following his partner’s lead, is suing Zelenskyy over the sanctions.

German Galushchenko (“Professor” / “Sigismund”) —under house arrest. After being dismissed from the Ministry of Justice in February 2026, he attempted to flee the country but was detained at the border and sent to a pretrial detention center. In June, 150 million hryvnias in bail was posted for him, and in October, the court allowed his electronic ankle monitor to be removed.

Oleksiy Chernyshov (“Che Guevara”) is free. After the “Midas” case came to light, he was arrested with bail set at 51.6 million hryvnias, which was posted for him the very next day. In July 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court removed the electronic ankle monitor from the former deputy prime minister; he is currently subject to procedural obligations.

Andriy Yermak is free. He stepped down as head of the Presidential Office at the end of November 2025 and subsequently resumed his legal practice and became head of one of the committees at the National Bar Association of Ukraine. In May 2026, he was charged with money laundering related to the construction of estates in Kozin and spent only four days in pretrial detention—he was released on bail of 140 million hryvnias.

Ihor Myroniuk (“Rocket”) is under round-the-clock house arrest. He holds the record for the longest time spent in pretrial detention, having spent nearly a year there. The courts gradually reduced his bail from 126 to 25 million hryvnias, but the money was never posted. In the fall of 2026, he was released from custody after the maximum period of detention during the pretrial investigation expired, and he now wears an electronic ankle monitor.

Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”) is free. In November 2025, he spent two weeks behind bars and was released on bail of 40 million hryvnias. Despite a new charge in July 2026 (regarding money laundering through cryptocurrency and real estate in Bali), his pretrial restrictions were not tightened.

The “laundromat” office (Igor Fursenko, Lesya Ustymenko, Lyudmila Zorina) —all are free. The accountants were released from pretrial detention the very next day after their arrest on a combined bail of 37 million hryvnias, while the back-office coordinator, Fursenko (“Ryoshik”), was released from the detention center two weeks after posting 95 million hryvnias. All three are awaiting trial under procedural obligations.

“Energoatom’s” losses were not calculated

The case was publicly described as the embezzlement of “Energoatom” funds, and the defendants were charged with receiving and laundering $111 million and 12 million euros. However, no losses to the state-owned company were established, and “Energoatom” was not even recognized as an aggrieved party.

“The pretrial investigation did not establish any losses to JSC ‘NAEK ‘Energoatom’.” The same conclusion is contained in the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated August 25, 2026 (Case No. 991/10706/26). NABU Director Semen Kryvonos confirmed this as well.

But if “Energoatom” did not suffer any losses, then what exactly was embezzled from it? Former Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Stanislav Bronevitsky even casts doubt on the origin of the funds—which the investigation deems criminal—held by Mindich and Zuckerman.

“We were unable to determine the origin of the funds belonging to Zuckerman and Mindich. We were unable to determine the origin of the funds belonging to the other individuals involved. But it has already been stated that the funds are of criminal origin. Although there is no direct evidence of this. There is no predicate offense for money laundering. What exactly is being laundered remains a mystery,” says the former SAPO prosecutor.

Bronetsky believes that the high-profile investigation has not yet yielded the results one might expect from the fight against corruption in the energy sector.

“The main effect of Operation Midas is a change in management teams in the energy sector. And the case itself will turn into yet another ‘long-running saga’ that will drag on in court for years, until interest in it wanes and it is eventually forgotten,” predicts Bronetskyi.

Most likely, “Energoatom” will receive no compensation, and Ukrainians will never find out who “Vova” is on the NABU recordings. The latter is the most regrettable part.

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