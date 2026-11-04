"Midas" Reaches the Finish Line: How the Corruption Empire Operated, Where the Millions Disappeared, and What Became of Its Members

Between 10% and 15% of the contract value—according to the investigation, this is the amount that members of the criminal organization demanded from companies doing business with “Energoatom” and other state-owned enterprises in the energy sector. Over the course of five years, more than $111 million and 12 million euros in cash passed through a separate office dedicated to money laundering.

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have completed the pre-trial investigation in the “Midas” case and made the case files available to the defense. This involves a large-scale corruption scheme through which its participants influenced the operations of strategic state-owned enterprises, received illegal payments, and laundered money.

According to investigators, companies that had contracts with “Energoatom” and other enterprises under the Ministry of Energy’s jurisdiction were required to pay a portion of the contract value to the scheme’s participants. The size of this payment ranged from 10% to 15%. The more expensive the contract, the larger the kickback.

The organization had a separate office to handle the money it received. According to investigators’ estimates, more than $111 million and 12 million euros in cash were transferred there from the energy sector alone between 2020 and 2025. At the same time, the organization also had funds from other sources at its disposal.

The funds were laundered not only through cash transactions. According to NABU and the SAP, cryptocurrency, securities, and a foreign investment fund were used for this purpose. All of this was intended to help conceal the true origin of the money.

While investigating the money-laundering scheme, detectives also searched for assets that might have belonged to its participants or been purchased with illegally obtained funds. NABU and the SAP report that they have secured the seizure of assets in Ukraine and abroad. The search for assets and efforts to seize them will continue.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate specific aspects of this case in other criminal proceedings. These include possible instances of bribery in the energy sector and money laundering on behalf of other individuals.

As a reminder, in November 2025, NABU and the SAP announced the exposure of a large-scale criminal organization which, according to investigators, operated in the energy sector. Subsequently, former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and former Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko were added to the list of suspects.

Now the defense has the opportunity to review the case materials. Afterward, the indictment will be submitted to the court, where the evidence gathered and the circumstances of the case will be examined.

Operation “Midas”: Key Facts and Key Figures in the Investigation

Eight people have been named as suspects in the investigation. Among the key figures is businessman and co-founder of the “Kvartal-95” studio, Timur Mindich, who is referred to as “Karlson” in the recordings released by NABU. Also involved in the case are Ihor Myronyuk, a former advisor to the Minister of Energy nicknamed “Rocket”; Dmytro Basov, the former head of Energoatom’s Executive Directorate for Security, known as “Tenor”; and businessman Oleksandr Zuckerman, who was called “Sugarman.”

Employees of a special office through which the money flowed played a distinct role in the scheme. It was there that the funds were collected, accounted for, and used in transactions designed to conceal their illegal origin.

On the night of November 9, 2025, Timur Mindich left Ukraine. Subsequently, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against him.

15 months and 1,000 hours of recordings: how the “Mindich tapes” were investigated

Operation “Midas,” also known as the “Mindich Tapes,” was the result of over a year of covert work by NABU and the SAP. Detectives documented the organization’s activities for more than 15 months; the investigation began back in the summer of 2024. During this time, law enforcement officials gathered a vast amount of evidence, a significant and crucial part of which consists of approximately 1,000 hours of audio recordings of conversations between those involved.

Before charges were filed, nearly the entire staff of NABU detectives was brought in for the final stage of the operation. Pursuant to court orders in Kyiv and other regions, more than 70 searches were conducted. During these searches, documents and significant amounts of cash were seized.

The first five suspects were detained, and charges were officially filed against seven suspects on November 11, 2025. Separately, detectives investigated possible embezzlement of funds allocated for the construction of protective structures for critical energy infrastructure facilities. These structures were intended to protect energy facilities from air attacks.

The “Barrier” Scheme: Threats of Blockades and Fake Nicknames

Law enforcement officials dubbed the scheme through which the organization’s members received money from suppliers the “barrier.” Companies that supplied goods or provided services to Energoatom and enterprises under the Ministry of Energy were faced with a choice: either hand over 10% to 15% of the contract value or lose the opportunity to work with government agencies.

Money was demanded for signing new agreements, extending existing contracts, and even for a company to remain on the list of official suppliers. If a contractor refused to pay, payments for work already completed were withheld. In this way, companies were forced to agree to the organizers’ terms, and those who refused were gradually pushed out of the market.

The participants in the scheme used code names. Timur Mindich was called “Karlson,” Alexander Zuckerman was called “Sugarman” or “The Boss,” Igor Myronyuk was called “Rocket,” and Dmitry Basov was called “Tenor.” The investigation materials also mention back-office employees: Igor Fursenko, known as “Roshik,” Lesya Ustimenko, and Lyudmila Zorina.

Other figures involved include former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Galushchenko, who went by the names “Professor” and “Sigismund,” as well as former head of the Ministry of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, codenamed “Che Guevara.”

The Yermak Case Offshoot and Capital Flight

The “Midas” investigation was not limited to the main case involving kickbacks in the energy sector. Law enforcement officials also separated other episodes related to high-ranking officials and financial transactions into separate proceedings.

In May 2026, the name of Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President, appeared in one of these proceedings. He was notified that he was suspected of laundering funds received by participants in the “Midas” scheme. The case files regarding possible money laundering and the legalization of assets also mention Serhiy Siranchuk, Lilia Lysenko, Hennadiy Opalchuk, and Marina Medvedeva.

They attempted to conceal the money and assets not only in Ukraine. A separate office operated in central Kyiv, where they kept off-the-books accounts and counted cash. The money was then funneled through a network of foreign companies, and the assets were registered in other people’s names. A significant portion of the cash payments and financial transactions took place abroad to conceal the true source of these funds.

The Pharma Tycoon Went Unnoticed: How Chervonenko’s Pharmacy Business Became Part of Mindich’s Empire

Focused on officials in the energy sector, detectives from NABU and the SAP failed to notice— or perhaps they left him for later—Timur Mindich’s close associate and friend, pharmaceutical magnate Igor Chervonenko, owner of the “Pharmastor” group, which includes the “Apteka Dobrogo Dnya” chain.

Pharmacy magnate Igor Chervonenko

Journalistic investigations link Chervonenko’s business to Mindich’s inner circle. A significant portion of “Farmastor” LLC, whose revenue in 2024 amounted to 4.24 billion hryvnias, is registered under the Cypriot company Pharminvest Holdings Limited. According to sources in law enforcement, more than 30% of this company is controlled by people in Mindich’s inner circle.

According to the sources, the collaboration between the businessmen began while resolving an issue related to sanctions against the brother of the pharmacy entrepreneur, former Minister of Transport Yevhen Chervonenko. According to this version, the transfer of a significant stake in the pharmacy business served as payment for lobbying support.

Separately, the National Police and the Prosecutor General’s Office are investigating a money-laundering scheme involving “Pharmastor” and other pharmacy chains. According to the criminal case file, between 2022 and 2025, more than 183 legal entities paid millions in royalties for patents on “ultrasonic rat repellents.” Investigators consider these patents to be fictitious. According to law enforcement officials, more than 2 billion hryvnias were siphoned off from the pharmacy market through this scheme. At least 361 million hryvnias of this amount represent unpaid taxes that the state budget failed to collect.

After the searches began, “Pharmastor” unexpectedly added film production to its list of business activities. Such a change seems unusual for the pharmacy business and resembles similar stories involving companies linked to Mindich’s partners.

In the materials from the NABU and the SAPO, Chervonenko’s name and his pharmaceutical companies are mentioned only in passing so far. Specifically, the case involves the possible laundering of money through cash “Form 1” transactions during the construction of the “Dynasty” cottage community in Kozin.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Chervonenko has not yet received an official notice of suspicion in the “Midas” case, but his contacts with those implicated in the case should be of interest to investigators. According to him, law enforcement officials have documented instances where Oleksandr Zuckerman, along with his partners, visited the offices of pharmacy chains. This may indicate closer ties between the pharmaceutical business and Mindich’s back office than previously thought.

Where Are They Now: The Current Status of Those Involved in the “Midas” Case

As of today, the key figures in the case are in different countries and under different circumstances. Timur Mindich (“Carlson”) and his business partner Oleksandr Zuckerman (“Sugarman”) left Ukraine even before charges were filed in the fall of 2025. Both are currently in Israel. Ukrainian courts have issued arrest warrants in absentia, and law enforcement agencies have submitted documents to Interpol to place the businessmen on the international wanted list.

Ukraine is seeking their extradition. According to Oleksandr Klymenko, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, as of August 2026, Israel had not yet responded to requests for the extradition of Mindich and Zuckerman. Mindich, meanwhile, is attempting to challenge the sanctions imposed against him: he has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court against the President of Ukraine demanding that they be lifted.

The situation is different for former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko (“Professor”). He was detained while attempting to cross the border, after which a court remanded him in custody with the possibility of release on bail. Initially, the bail was set at 200 million hryvnias, but the amount was later reduced to 150 million. The money was paid on June 29, and Halushchenko was released from pretrial detention.

In late July, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left the preventive measure unchanged. Thus, Halushchenko remains free but must comply with the obligations imposed by the court. Specifically, he may not leave Kyiv or the Kyiv region without permission, may not communicate with certain specified individuals, and is required to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The former head of the Ministry of National Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshov (“Che Guevara”), also remains free. In July 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court did not extend his requirement to wear an electronic ankle monitor. At the same time, new suspicions have emerged in connection with the construction of the “Dynasty” cottage community. Specifically, these involve possible money laundering. The case file also includes the initial incident involving the transfer of $500,000 to Chernyshov.

Among the other individuals implicated in the case is Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”), the former executive director of security at “Energoatom.” At the end of 2025, he was released from pretrial detention after posting bail of 40 million hryvnias. But law enforcement’s allegations against him did not end there. On July 10, 2026, NABU and the SAP informed Basov of a new suspicion of money laundering involving funds obtained through the “shlagbaum” scheme. According to investigators, between 2023 and 2025, he laundered over 30 million hryvnias. This money was used to purchase vehicles and real estate in Ukraine and on the Indonesian island of Bali. The assets were registered in the name of a close associate, and some of the transactions were conducted using cryptocurrency. Basov’s pretrial detention was not modified at that time; the SAP explained this by stating that he had not violated the conditions of his pretrial detention.

However, former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”) remains in custody. That said, the bail amount required for his release from pretrial detention has changed significantly. While the court had previously set it at 85 million hryvnias, on October 13, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the amount to 25 million. At the same time, Myronyuk remains in custody until he pays this amount. If released, he must comply with a number of restrictions, including not leaving Kyiv or the Kyiv region without court permission, not contacting certain individuals, and wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

Separate cases and related defendants: what is known about Yermak, Shil, and Verbytsky

The “Midas” case is not the only proceeding in which law enforcement agencies are investigating possible corruption ties and financial transactions involving the suspects. The NABU and the SAPO have separated some of the case materials into separate cases. Among those whose names appear in these investigations are former Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, former presidential adviser Artem Shilo, and former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi.

After stepping down as head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak returned to his law practice. He also became chair of the Committee on the Protection of Victims of Armed Aggression at the National Bar Association of Ukraine. At the same time, his name remains in the case files of a separate anti-corruption proceeding.

Andriy Yermak in the courtroom

In May 2026, Yermak was notified that he was suspected of laundering funds which, according to investigators, were received by participants in the “Midas” scheme. Law enforcement officials are investigating the possible laundering of these funds through the construction of luxury real estate near Kyiv. Yermak himself denies the charges.

After being notified of the charges, the court set a bail of 140 million hryvnias as a preventive measure. The money was posted on May 18. Subsequently, the procedural restrictions were gradually eased. In August, the High Anti-Corruption Court allowed Yermak to travel not only within Kyiv and the surrounding region but also to other regions of Ukraine. And on September 15, the court allowed him to remove his electronic ankle monitor. The decision was explained by medical circumstances: according to a specialist’s conclusion, continued use of the device could harm Yermak’s health. His other procedural obligations were extended for another 60 days.

A separate aspect of the “Midas” case involves the history of the state-owned “Sens Bank” and its possible use to channel financial flows linked to individuals in Timur Mindich’s inner circle. In May 2026, released recordings of conversations among those implicated in the investigation revealed that discussions regarding influence over the state-owned bank had taken place even before its supervisory board was formed. In particular, Oleksandr Zuckerman and Vasyl Veselyi, an advisor to the bank’s management, discussed candidates for future board members, while other conversations touched on Mindich’s interest in the bank and the financial flows passing through it. According to investigators, the group may have gained de facto control over “Sens Bank” and subsequently used it to channel some of the funds laundered as part of Operation “Forest Gump.” According to NABU, it was through this bank that part of the 150 million hryvnias passed, which was later deposited as bail for Herman Galushchenko in the “Midas” case.

But the story of “Sens Bank” in this context does not begin with Mindich. Following the liquidation of IBOX Bank in 2023, the state-owned bank was able to strengthen its position in the payment services market by serving online casinos. It was precisely the circumstances surrounding IBOX Bank’s exit from the market that later gave rise to suspicions of a possible redirection of financial flows. Former Presidential Office adviser Artem Shilo and former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi were mentioned in public reports and statements. It is likely that these two officials facilitated the liquidation of IBOX Bank in order to clear the market for “SENS Bank.”

Former Prosecutor Dmytro Verbytskyi

Artem Shilo’s name had previously come up in connection with the “Midas” case. In November 2025, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the preparation of the so-called “Mindich files”— confidential dossiers on Members of Parliament, journalists, and officials—which NABU detectives found in the businessman’s office—may have been coordinated by employees of the Bureau of Economic Security, and that Artem Shilo may have been one of the key organizers of this operation. Allegedly, he had informal influence over the leadership of the Economic Security Bureau and could have enlisted its analytical units to prepare such materials. Zheleznyak also linked Shilo to the behind-the-scenes efforts to pressure IBOX Bank.

Former Presidential Office Advisor Artem Shilo

As we have already mentioned, NABU detectives have separated specific episodes related to this case into independent criminal proceedings. We can only hope that the names of Verbytsky and Shilo feature prominently in those cases, so that the law may impose just punishment on both former officials from the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Office of the President.

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