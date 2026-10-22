During 2025, security guards found 14 open and unlocked doors at the Tohan ammunition plant in Zărnești, Romania. In the part of the facility where pyrotechnic materials are stored, there are buildings with broken windows and doors tied together with wire, Balkan Insight reports, citing documents it obtained.

According to the publication, lighting on the plant’s premises functions only partially: in some sections, less than half of the lighting is operational, while in one warehouse facility it is 5%. In several places, the perimeter fence is missing because it was dismantled or stolen. Tohan did not respond to the publication’s request regarding the state of security.

Outdated equipment and cyber fraud

Romarm is Romania’s largest state-owned arms manufacturer and coordinates the work of 15 subsidiaries. They produce ammunition, explosives, artillery systems and components for military equipment. At several Romarm facilities, equipment dates back to the 1960s–1980s, while at one plant employees are forced to improvise because of worn-out measuring instruments.

Over the past two years, Romarm enterprises have twice fallen victim to similar schemes involving interference with correspondence with suppliers. At Tohan, fraudsters intercepted email correspondence with a German supplier and convinced employees to transfer more than 20,000 euros to an account they controlled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the gunpowder plant in Făgăraș, in 2024, a perpetrator intercepted correspondence with a Slovak supplier and replaced the bank account for a transfer of approximately 17,000 euros. The funds were intended for the supply of concentrated nitric acid. The enterprise said that a case concerning the recovery of the money is being considered by a court in Poland.

Funding and management

Other companies in the group also face problems with production and the use of state funds. The Pirochim Victoria plant, intended to produce gunpowder for ammunition, has not produced anything since 2022. In the first six months of 2026, its revenue was less than 2,000 euros, although the state has allocated more than 100 million euros for the modernization of the enterprise since 2022. The company linked the delay to a court dispute over the compulsory acquisition of land and said that the investment is planned to be completed 36 months after the formal establishment of a joint venture with Rheinmetall.

The publication also reported criminal suspicions concerning certain executives of Romarm subsidiaries. Mihai Rafiu, the general director of Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti, was detained by anti-corruption prosecutors in the summer on suspicion of receiving bribes from a contractor in exchange for approving procurements. The investigation is ongoing, and his duties have been temporarily transferred to the enterprise’s economic director.

Read us on