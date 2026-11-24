In the span of nine days, Major General Serhiy Duka of the SBU experienced a number of unexpected changes. He was named a suspect in the “Carthage” case, sat in the dock at the High Anti-Corruption Court, spent several days in a cell at the Lukyanivskyi Detention Center, and was released on bail of 65 million hryvnias.

The first thing the general did was thank the team—who had gathered in large numbers outside the detention center to greet him with applause—for buying his freedom. He immediately appealed to the members of parliament, demanding the creation of a temporary investigative commission to address corruption within the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). No new temporary investigative commission was formed. Instead, the chair of the current parliamentary commission, People’s Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, invited Duka to its meeting.

“There is no conflict between the SBU and NABU,”—Serhiy Duka began his remarks at the start of the session with this statement. And for the next three and a half hours, he seemed to be trying to convince those present of the exact opposite.

Who Is Serhiy Duka

The major general is 44 years old. He was born in Hola Prystan in the Kherson region. He joined the SBU in 2000 and has been engaged in operational work since 2005.

After graduating from the SBU Academy, he was assigned to Kherson. There, Duka held various operational positions and rose to the rank of deputy chief of the regional department. In 2016, he was transferred to the SBU Directorate in Odesa Oblast, where he became deputy head of the department for combating corruption and organized crime.

In 2020, Duka moved to Kyiv, where he assumed a similar position at the Main Directorate. And in 2022, he headed one of the directorates of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood—Main Directorate “D.” He was appointed by the then-head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

Duka described his area of responsibility quite broadly. It included counterintelligence protection of government bodies, oversight of law enforcement agencies, the fight against organized crime, combating smuggling and corruption at customs, as well as oversight of the judicial system. During the full-scale invasion, on his initiative, a separate unit for operational and combat operations was established within the department. He was in Kyiv when the major war began, leading one of the operational groups into which the capital had been divided. Officers conducted operational-investigative and counterintelligence activities, coordinated with the military and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), and set up checkpoints. The general associates his participation in combat operations with the defense of Kyiv.

In 2023, Duka was promoted to the rank of brigadier general. The nomination was submitted by Vasyl Malyuk. In 2026, Duka became a major general. This recommendation was signed by Major General Oleksandr Poklad, First Deputy Head of the SBU, who was acting in that capacity at the time. Duka did not see the documents himself and was unable to explain exactly what merits earned him the rank.

Relatives in Occupied Kherson Oblast

Separately, Serhiy Duka attempted to explain why his father-in-law and mother-in-law remained in the occupied territory of the Kherson region and obtained Russian passports as early as 2022. According to the general, he is not in contact with his wife’s parents and has no confirmation that they possess Russian passports.

“My wife’s parents are not my close relatives. My close relatives—my mother and brother—were in occupied Kherson, then left, and are now on Ukrainian territory,” he said.

Of course, regarding relatives who might have obtained Russian passports, he reported this to the SBU’s Main Directorate for Internal Security from the very beginning as a potential risk to himself. His wife, Inessa, continues to communicate with her parents. She is also a co-owner of the “Edelweiss” farm, the majority stake of which belongs to her father, Tazhidin Mustafayev. The farm is associated with the village of Korobky near Kakhovka.

As journalists from the Kherson-based publication MOST discovered, following the Russian occupation, a company with the same name appeared in the Russian registration system. The SPARK database lists its registration date as December 2, 2022, with Tazhidin Mustafayev as the director and Korobky as the place of registration. On August 20, 2026, the Russian legal entity was removed from the registry as inactive.

The general does not know

Serhiy Duka does not know what his current status is within the SBU. Whether he has been suspended or is under an internal investigation—the general does not know. It seems there is no one to ask, as the court has barred him from communicating with some of the service’s employees. The rest have not contacted him.

“I learned about my dismissal from the media, but I haven’t seen a single document,” Duka explained.

Duka identified his most recent position as first deputy head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood and added that dismissal from the SBU during martial law is impossible. Separately, General Duka once again expressed his gratitude to the staff for raising 65 million hryvnias in bail; after the bail was posted, he was released from pretrial detention, though he knew nothing about the fundraising effort.

“I can tell you with 100% certainty: by the time I was released, when I found out about all this and spoke with the guys, no one forced anyone to collect these funds,” he assured, and immediately lodged complaints against the media, the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) for publishing lists of SBU employees who participated in the multimillion-hryvnia fundraising effort. Apparently, journalists began calling people on the lists and asking them uncomfortable questions. The general also suggested that this information might have ended up on Russian websites.

He did not explain exactly how the fundraiser was organized, who provided the bank details to colleagues, or who coordinated the transfers—since he was in pretrial detention at the time and had no means of communication.

“We have our own team. We have brotherhood, mutual respect, and support. I don’t know how it happened, but I’m very pleased, and I’m still grateful to everyone who helped me get out on bail,” Duka said.

I’ll serve the same sentence as Magomedrasulov

After his arrest, the general was not offered the chance to cooperate with the investigation; on the contrary, NABU officials made it clear that Duka would not be seeing freedom anytime soon. “NABU promised me that I would serve the same amount of time as Ruslan Magomedrasulov did,” the general said.

Even to TSC Chairman Oleksiy Goncharenko, what he heard sounded like threats. However, Duka was unable to name those who had threatened him. He does not know and did not remember, because there were several people in the office. He described the circumstances of his arrest as extremely unexpected: in the morning he was still getting ready for work, and by lunchtime he had been arrested. That evening, the general was served with a notice of suspicion, the contents of which surprised him greatly.

“If an investigator had brought me such materials, I would have sent him to see a doctor,” Duka commented.

The general was in no hurry to resume contact with his usual circle of acquaintances when he was released from pretrial detention. He says that seven years without a vacation and being constantly on call took their toll. “I didn’t even transfer my phone book. I reach out to whoever I want to talk to on my own. Other than that, I’ve cleared my head a bit, and I feel very at ease right now. I’ve never felt this at ease before,” Duka said.

“Everything Kravchenko said is the absolute truth”: Two cases against NABU Director Kryvonos

Back there on Degtyarivska Street, as soon as Serhiy Duka stepped out of the detention center’s gates, he declared on camera—in front of a dozen video cameras—that his detention was an act of revenge by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in response to the charges filed against Kryvonos himself and the searches of bureau employees that took place a year earlier.

At the TSC hearing, the general confirmed that his unit had handled the case materials regarding the NABU director. He also unreservedly supported the information disclosed by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko regarding the two incidents that formed the basis of the charges.

“We handled the case against Kryvonos. I can confidently state: everything outlined there by the former Prosecutor General is the absolute truth. All the evidence has been gathered. There were two separate proceedings,” Duka said.

The first incident concerned the adoption of a minor child and exemption from criminal liability under an amnesty. Prior to that, Kryvonos was allegedly involved in voter bribery.

“Mr. ‘Great Anti-Corruption Activist’ Semen Kryvonos was, at that time, engaged in bribing voters—specifically, students. He was charged with a crime for this. To avoid criminal liability, someone advised him to find a minor child. An acquaintance helped him find one: they entered this information into the Civil Registry Office—there was a woman, there was a child without a father, they listed him as the father, and at the time, it seems, he was working as the head of a department or social protection agency, something like that,” the general said.

He clarified that Kryvonos was not acquitted: the crime had indeed been committed, but he was exempted from criminal liability under an amnesty. Subsequently, according to Duka, Kryvonos used the adoption documents when applying for government positions.

“Then, with that piece of paper—in his case, you can’t really call it anything other than a piece of paper—he applied for a position. Knowing what he had done earlier, he applied for a position at the customs service, then worked at the State Architectural and Construction Inspection, and later became director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau,” Duka stated.

The unit received information about this incident no earlier than August 2025. The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) conducted the procedural investigation, while Duka’s unit provided operational support. The General Prosecutor’s Office oversaw the proceedings. Among the measures taken, he cited witness interviews, the subpoenaing and seizure of documents—including the materials used as the basis for amending the civil registry records. Duka also confirmed that the interrogations, videos of which were later released by Kravchenko, took place as early as 2025. Regarding the voice analysis in another case, he stated that Kryvonos’s voice had been confirmed and that a linguistic analysis had also been conducted.

However, the general himself had not watched the video of the interrogation of the child’s mother that Kravchenko had released. He speculated that it was an interrogation but could not recall who exactly had conducted it—investigators or prosecutors. According to him, the analysis of the statute of limitations fell within the prosecutor’s jurisdiction. Duka personally did not see the draft charges in either of the two cases.

The second episode concerned land plots in the Obukhiv district—a case involving the alleged trafficking of state-owned land and extortion.

“Semen Kryvonos, being a highly qualified specialist in the land sector, traded in state-owned land and extorted money in return. This has not yet been established by the court—it is what he was suspected of,” Duka stated.

The evidence for both cases was gathered by the end of 2025. The charges were also ready by then. However, they were not announced. Duka attributes this to the stance of then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

“Kravchenko said there was no political decision yet, so we had to wait,” the general said. He did not find out exactly who was supposed to make the political decision, as he did not ask the Prosecutor General any further questions. But he confirmed that, after the case materials were prepared in late 2025, no new investigative actions were conducted until the charges were announced: the case relied on the same evidence that had been gathered earlier. The general described the delay of several months as standard practice in investigative work.

“Malyuk ordered the suspension of the case files”: cases involving NABU

The case files concerning NABU employees and the bureau’s leadership did not reach the stage of procedural decisions due to an instruction from the then-head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk. General Duka claims that in the fall of 2025, Malyuk summoned him and his two deputies and asked them to suspend work on the already completed case files.

“Stop moving forward with the cases against NABU employees that had already been finalized. The Prosecutor General issued the same instruction,” Duka stated. His deputies, Anton Kravchuk and Andriy Fonaryuk, were present in the office with him. The general could not recall the exact month, but he emphasized that Malyuk did not ask to halt the cases, but rather to avoid expediting them.

At that time, the general explained, the Kryvonos case was ready for charges to be filed. However, after speaking with Malyuk, Duka spoke with then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who confirmed that he would not sign the formal notice of suspicion for the time being.

“Vasyl Malyuk didn’t explain why, but the instruction not to move forward with the case came after he returned from the Office of the President,” Duka said. “Yes, I do link these events—specifically to the fact that NABU and the SAPO have long since ceased to be anti-corruption agencies for us and have instead become levers of influence over the state’s top political leadership.”

Despite this, the general called Malyuk’s instruction lawful, since the final decision on charges is made by the prosecutor: “He didn’t say not to investigate; he said, ‘Don’t rush it.’ “In principle, this is a lawful directive—the decision is made by the prosecutor,” the general explained.

Following the arrest of Serhiy Duka, several SBU employees— his deputies, department heads, and internal security officers—specifically those who had been monitoring NABU and SAPO staff—were reassigned to the service’s general staff, meaning they remain on the SBU payroll but do not hold specific positions. Such personnel changes are likely related to the work of the anti-corruption agencies, but the general did not confirm this: “I am a military officer; I do not draw any connections—it was the head’s decision. But I can realize for myself that this is exactly what happened.”

Magomedrasulov, Tibeikin, and the “Midas” Case

NABU detectives Tibeikin and Ruslan Magomedrasulov. Both face allegations—Magomedrasulov is accused of failing to declare assets and aiding an aggressor state—and both have been accused by General Duka of intentionally delaying the proceedings, as they have been avoiding reviewing the materials of their own cases for over half a year without cause.

“If I’m confident I’m not guilty of anything, let NABU send my case materials to court—I’ll prove my innocence there. Why aren’t the detectives reviewing the case materials? They were all shouting that everything was fabricated and falsified,” he stated.

Separately, Duka denied that Detective Magomedrasulov was involved in the surveillance of Timur Mindich. According to the general, he has no evidence that the detective was part of the relevant operational-investigative team.

“Information is widespread in the media that Magomedrasulov is a ‘superhero’ who documented Mindich. What evidence is there to support this? I know that he did not take part in that; it was a glorification effort so that he could later claim there was pressure on NABU. There’s no problem at all with providing documents that confirm he was a member of the operational-investigative team. This isn’t a classified document: if I were trying to prove my case, I’d simply post it, signed by my supervisor. But there is no such document,” Duka said.

Regarding his own situation, Duka noted in passing that NABU has not yet questioned him and has not provided the defense with the opportunity to review the case materials. NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) responded promptly to the general’s statement. On November 24, the agencies released the transcript of Duka’s interrogation from November 4, asserting that he was questioned in the presence of a lawyer following his detention. However, the document shows that the procedural action lasted six minutes, and the transcript itself records only one question: what the suspect can say about the circumstances outlined in the notice of suspicion. In response, Duka explained that he does not refuse to provide evidence, but will do so only after reviewing the materials that formed the basis for the notice of suspicion.

The general called the publication of the protocol a distortion of the facts. According to him, he was not asked any substantive questions regarding the circumstances of the case, and after this interrogation, the investigators did not initiate or conduct any other procedural actions of this nature.

Regarding the circumstances of the search at his home, the general disputed how NABU officers conducted it, claiming that at first he did not even realize that NABU detectives had arrived to conduct a search, since such investigative actions must begin after 6 a.m. unless there are urgent circumstances. He also criticized law enforcement officers for not using the intercom but instead climbing over the fence.

Video footage of the NABU and SAPO search was released along with the transcript of the general’s interrogation. In the recording, the detectives can be heard introducing themselves and stating that they have a court order. Duka did not agree with this version of events. The general insists that NABU detectives and special forces arrived at his home around 5:25 a.m. in at least five vehicles and immediately began climbing over the fence. At the same time, he claims, the law enforcement officers did not identify themselves until after they were warned by SBU “A” Center personnel who were guarding him. The security guards perceived the armed strangers—who were climbing over the fence in the dark and speaking Russian—as a potential threat. The general asserts that he could not give the order to let the detectives through, since the “A” Special Protection Service officers do not report to him. Separately, the general singled out NABU detective Roman Nedov. Last year, Duka conducted a search at Nedov’s residence. Now Nedov has come to search Duka’s home. Conflict of interest—Serhiy Duka will seek to have the detective recused.

“Carthage”: An Introduction to Osipov

The “Carthage” case and Duka’s ties to Andriy Osipov, a “criminal” whom investigators consider one of the organizers of a criminal organization. According to the NABU, the group was linked to fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, extortion, and illegal business activities. In the indictment against Serhiy Duka, Osipov is described as the person who provided cover and served as a liaison between the organization and law enforcement.

Duka and Osipov know each other. Their acquaintance was professional and arose at the initiative of the then-leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

“Vasyl Malyuk introduced me to him when I arrived in Kyiv in 2021. He described Osipov as someone who could be helpful to the service. “He comes from the criminal underworld, which means he has an understanding of the operational situation and certain opportunities,” Duka said.

The general met with Osipov on several occasions. Osipov would come to his office and brief him on the situation in the criminal underworld: who was influential, who was being replaced, and whom representatives of the criminal world were approaching.

“He described the operational situation within the criminal world: who the ‘boss’ is, who’s being replaced, and who the ‘thieves’ are approaching. This is straightforward operational work—an extremely complex line of inquiry with a fine line to walk. To arrest a drug manufacturer, you need another drug manufacturer; to arrest a thief, only another thief can turn him in. If you look at the phone contacts of any district criminal investigation chief, you’ll find similar contacts there—this isn’t about Article 191; it’s a different crowd and a completely different approach,” said Duka.

As an example of the benefits of contacts with Osipov, the general cited two stories. The first concerned attempts to organize riots in Ukrainian correctional facilities at the start of the full-scale invasion. A group of Russian criminal leaders with ties to the FSB tried to destabilize the situation in the prisons, but Osipov helped prevent this.

The second story concerned the recruitment of prisoners into the Wagner Group in Russia. Duka claims that criminal leaders spread a message among inmates urging them not to agree to recruitment, after which the number of volunteers allegedly decreased. “Thanks to Andriy’s efforts, all of this was neutralized—Vasyl Vasylovych Malyuk can confirm this,” Duka said.

He also described Osipov as a patriot who had been in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale war and had been assisting with various matters. Contacts with him were not confidential cooperation in the traditional sense, but could be used to resolve specific operational tasks.

“I can’t say that this was a confidential contact, because in their world that’s unacceptable, but we did have contact, and in specific situations, if he was approached, he was able to resolve them using his connections,” he explained.

Call Centers: Duka Doesn’t Know Much About That

The general’s unit joined the effort to combat call centers in late July 2026, following public statements by the president and the attorney general. Over the course of several months, they carried out numerous operations in various regions, and the first charges in Lviv were filed shortly after changes to the legislation took effect.

“My unit was brought in at the end of July, after the president and the attorney general declared war on call centers. We’ve carried out a great many operations across Ukraine over the past couple of months, and the first charges in Lviv were filed under the new statute, following the legislative changes,” the general said.

He had not previously dealt with the issue of call centers and does not know who is behind their network.

“I’ve never dealt with this issue. What I don’t understand, I don’t understand. I understand the criminal world—I can say that much—but I don’t know what was going on there,” he concluded.

Serhiy Duka’s Public Statement: There Is No Conflict Between the SBU and NABU

I want to emphasize: there is no conflict between the SBU and NABU. They have their own work, and we have ours. But the question is how they carry it out, for what purpose, and with what goal in mind.

In my opinion, anti-corruption agencies have become a lever of political influence over the state’s top leadership. All of this is accompanied by well-orchestrated films and media campaigns that bring the state no benefit whatsoever, but instead give Ukraine a reputation as perhaps the most corrupt country in the world. These narratives are exploited, in particular, by the Russian media.I have many questions for the anti-corruption agencies. And it is a great pity that Mr. Klymenko and Mr. Kryvonos are not here with us today.

The other side did not show up

Invitations to the next TSC meeting were sent to NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslana Kravchenko. All five were mentioned in the general’s testimony, so the commission needed to hear their account of events.

However, on November 23, none of the five appeared.

Kryvonos had announced in advance that he would be on a business trip abroad: first to a conference in Rome, followed by meetings in Brussels and a trip to Japan. The SAPO attributed Klymenko’s absence to an important international meeting. Vasyl Malyuk was on operational duty. The reasons for the absence of Magamedrasulov and Kravchenko are unknown. TSC Chair Oleksiy Goncharenko called the situation unprecedented: “In the entire history of our TSC, nothing like this has ever happened.”

In fact, the leadership of the NABU, the SAPO, and other invited parties had the opportunity to personally respond to Duka’s accusations, refute his version of events, and explain what exactly happened and how. If the general is distorting the facts, this could have been explained with supporting arguments at the TSC meeting. But instead of answers, the commission saw empty seats reserved for the invited guests.

They were summoned again and asked to choose a convenient date on their own.

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