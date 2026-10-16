Iran and Iran-backed groups have carried out at least 135 drone and missile strikes on 84 infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain since the start of the war. This is stated in a Reuters investigation, reported by The Express Tribune. According to the agency, the targets were critical equipment at energy, port, transport and industrial facilities.

Strikes on ports and gas plants

Among the hardest-hit facilities is the Port of Fujairah in the UAE, which allows oil exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters counted at least 19 strikes on the port since February 28. Satellite images analyzed by the agency showed damage to two pipeline systems connecting oil terminals with berths.

After attacks in mid-March, oil loading in Fujairah fell to 440,000 barrels per day — less than half the 2025 average daily level, according to Kpler. Following a strike on May 4, exports of petroleum products from the port almost stopped for a month: by June 1, only one vessel had departed from there.

Ras Laffan gas liquefaction plants in Qatar were also attacked. Two cooling modules used to liquefy gas were destroyed in two strikes. QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters in March that their full restoration could take three to five years. The attacks on Ras Laffan put nearly 20% of global liquefied natural gas flows at risk, the agency notes.

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Government denials and economic losses

The governments of Gulf countries stressed in at least 34 official statements after the strikes that the damage had been caused by debris from intercepted missiles or drones. At the same time, 14 experts and people familiar with the operations of the affected industries interviewed by Reuters considered it unlikely that critical equipment at dozens of facilities had been damaged predominantly by accidental debris.

On September 10, a strike on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline stopped oil pumping and put up to 4% of global oil supplies at risk. Saudi Arabia said the attack was carried out by Iran-backed groups in Iraq. Brent futures prices in March, April and May approached or exceeded $120 per barrel, while they stood at around $70 in February.

According to estimates by companies and analytical firm IIR Energy, at least four major facilities in the region will need a year or more for full restoration. They include Ras Laffan, Qatar's Pearl Gas-to-Liquids plant, the Habshan gas complex in the UAE and the Emirates Global Aluminium Al Taweelah aluminium plant.

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