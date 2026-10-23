Sense Bank and “Mindichgate”: Why the NABU and the SAP Visited NBU Governor Pyshnyy

After a brief lull following the high-profile exposés involving “Forest Gump” and “Themis,” the NABU and the SAP reminded the public that the investigation into these schemes is ongoing and that the list of individuals implicated may grow. On October 21, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office conducted searches at the National Bank’s offices and at the home of one of its employees.

The National Bank confirmed that investigative actions were taking place and promised to provide further explanations later. On the same day, several members of parliament reported that searches were conducted at the home of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy himself, and that they were linked to corruption cases involving Sens Bank and the “Karpatnaftohim” plant.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) refrained from commenting on the allegations or Andriy Pyshnyy’s status so as not to jeopardize the investigation. Meanwhile, new details have begun to emerge regarding this story.

UA.News examines this episode involving the searches at the NBU head’s residence and also reviews the trail of political and corruption scandals that has followed Andriy Pyshnyy: from “Mindichgate” to unfounded multimillion-dollar fines imposed on leading non-banking companies.



Searches and the Sudden “Dismissal” from the NBU



On October 21, amid searches at the NBU governor’s residence, Ukrainian media outlets, citing their own sources, reported his resignation. Andriy Pyshnyy allegedly submitted a letter of resignation “of his own volition due to health reasons.”

The National Bank denied this and assured the public that it was continuing to operate as usual. However, the NBU team was unable to pretend that nothing serious was happening. The media discovered that 48 hours before the searches, Daria Sofina, director of the NBU’s Licensing Department, had resigned from the National Bank and left Ukraine. She joined the National Bank after Pyshnyy’s appointment, was considered his protégé, and was implicated in one of the episodes of the case involving the state-owned Sens Bank. The UA.News editorial team tried to reach her by phone on October 21, but she did not answer.

Given that Sofina has not commented in any way on the reports of her dismissal, the media have considered two possible scenarios. Either the official was likely involved in some illegal schemes orchestrated by the head of the NBU and wanted to evade responsibility, or, conversely, she might have been cooperating with the investigation and providing testimony.

It wasn’t until the day after the searches that Sofina wrote on her social media page that she had not left Ukraine and was at the National Bank building. She wrote her resignation letter 10 days later, without linking her decision to the investigative actions.



What is telling about this story is that, several months before the searches, rumors were circulating in financial and political circles about preparations for the likely resignation of Pyshnyy, who is considered a protégé of former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak. In particular, Pyshnyy and Yermak were co-founders of the civil society organization “Vidchuy,” established in 2011.

In addition, information has appeared in Ukrainian public groups suggesting that the NBU secretariat is discussing retaining the current composition of the National Bank’s board and the leadership of key departments should Pyshnyy step down.

Pyshnyy

himself confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) conducted searches at his office but found nothing that could indicate that he or any NBU employee had committed any violations.

“This is a new experience for me. Investigative actions in the workplace require a response not only from the institution. Therefore, I consider it necessary to speak out personally. According to the court order, the criminal proceedings within which the investigative actions were conducted do not pertain to either the activities of the National Bank of Ukraine or my official duties as its Governor. The investigation was seeking evidence in a case related to other circumstances and individuals,” he wrote on social media.

The NABU explained that the investigative actions were authorized and carried out in accordance with current legislation, noting that “no one was detained, and no one was notified of any suspicion.”



Possible reasons for the searches at Pyshny’s

residence

Several members of parliament immediately stated that they link the NABU searches of Pyshnyy’s office and home to the misuse of assets belonging to “Karpatnaftohim” and the nationalized Sens Bank, through which corrupt officials “laundered” stolen cash. Specifically, individuals implicated in the “Forest Gump” special operation organized the laundering of 150 million hryvnias. This money was then used as bail for former Minister Herman Halushchenko, who had been arrested as part of Operation “Midas.” The scandal instantly spread beyond the scope of the criminal proceedings.

In August, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) appeared before parliament to explain how a state-owned bank could have found itself at the center of a scheme involving 150 million hryvnias. The revealed scale of abuses at Sens Bank raised questions about potential problems within the NBU itself. Danylo Getmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada’s Tax Committee, stated outright that Andriy Pyshnyy allegedly knew about the money-laundering scheme at Sens Bank and had failed to take the necessary measures earlier.

The lawmaker also suggested that Iryna Mudra, whom he described as a close associate of Pyshnyy, may have been involved in the scheme, and mentioned his ties to Vasyl Veselyi and six top Sens Bank officials, whom he described aslinked to the head of the NBU.



Separately, Getmantsev accused the NBU leadership of ignoring, in his words, financial monitoring violations at Sens Bank amounting to billions. The lawmaker demanded Pyshny’s resignation.

Details of the NBU governor’s possible involvement in the schemes emerged after the Verkhovna Rada’s temporary investigative commission began an inquiry into external influence on Sens Bank’s management bodies.

Investigators and the parliamentary temporary investigative commission paid particular attention to Vasyl Veselyi, a former advisor to Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who is implicated in the “Mindich tapes” case.

According to the testimony of the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, it was Andriy Pyshnyy who brought Veselyi to the bank. Pyshnyy himself denied this. As MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak later reported, on September 24, criminal proceedings were opened regarding Andriy Pyshnyy’s possible false testimony during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission.





Top Scandals Involving Andriy Pyshnyy



EasyPay, City24, and the attempt to cripple the business



Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank of Ukraine has imposed record fines totaling several million hryvnias on a number of non-bank financial institutions, with the total amount exceeding 374 million hryvnias. In total, there have been 54 instances of companies being fined, with some market participants receiving repeated sanctions. Among those penalized were well-known leading payment platforms, major insurance companies, and “Ukrposhta.”

In May, the two largest payment terminal networks—EasyPay (FC “Kontraktovy Dom” LLC) and City24 (Swift Garant LLC)—each received massive fines of 135 million hryvnias. The NBU cited violations of financial monitoring laws as the official reason. However, the details of these allegations raised questions in the media and led to speculation that the high-profile statements about the “fight against dirty cash” totaling 270 million hryvnias might be part of a larger administrative and media campaign.



Before the fines were announced, the press actively circulated information alleging that these terminal networks were linked to businessman Timur Mindich and the high-profile “Midas” case. However, the actual facts indicated that there is most likely no legal or financial connection between EasyPay, City24, and the individuals implicated in the investigations. Both companies—EasyPay and City24—are completely transparent and have in no way been found to be collaborating with companies implicated in the “Midas” case. A fine of 135 million for a non-banking company is effectively an attempt to cripple the business. At the same time, according to financial analysts, the National Bank’s claims appear ambiguous and contain several obvious technical manipulations. Financial experts have offered several explanations for this episode involving the NBU:

The monopoly of state-owned banks. If private networks are eliminated, millions of Ukrainians will turn to the teller windows and terminals of state-owned banks. This would allow the state-owned banks to dictate their own terms and raise fees for the public. This, in turn, could indicate that the NBU is violating the IMF’s decision to reduce the share of state-owned banks in the economy.

A spot for “their own” player. If EasyPay and City24 lose their prime locations in supermarkets and shopping malls, they could quickly be replaced by a new payment system, potentially one loyal to a high-ranking official.

Blatant pressure and “protection money.” Behind the scenes in the financial sector, there is active discussion of the theory that the real goal of such massive fines is not to shut down the companies, but simply to intimidate them. Perhaps they’re simply trying to force businesses to pay a shadow “tribute” to their handlers in the corridors of power in exchange for the right to continue operating undisturbed. It seems that fines of 135 million are a kind of financial bargaining chip in these negotiations.



SENS Bank and Illegal Payments for Gambling



Previously, NBU Governor Pyshnyy and representatives of Sens Bank had already appeared in the transcripts of Operation “Midas” or in the “Mindich tapes.” In May 2026, another series of recordings from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) led to the conclusion that the state-owned Sens Bank is likely the largest player and a monopoly in acquiring (processing payments) for onlinecasinos, facilitating a significant portion of shadow financial flows.

At that time, the head of the tax committee, Danylo Getmantsev, expressed outrage over the situation, stating that an organized criminal group had likely been formed within the state-owned bank to help the gambling industry evade taxes.

Getmantsev stated that this was not a matter of isolated incidents, but rather a systemic corrupt scheme operating with the “tacit consent” of the regulator and law enforcement agencies.

“When a bank takes on the role of processing illegal payments for gambling and provides this service to the largest operators, it constitutes one massive corrupt scheme,” the MP emphasized. He added that the bank’s financial monitoring may have facilitated this activity, and that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) took no action based on the results of its audits.



Prosecution and Liquidation of Aibox Bank



The National Bank of Ukraine revoked the license of JSC “AIBOX BANK” and ordered its liquidation in March 2023.

In May 2026, Member of Parliament Volodymyr Ariev reported that after Aibox Bank’s license was revoked, those who initiated the prosecution of the business lost every possible court case.

“The bank was a key infrastructure player in the terminal and online payments segment. Its shutdown was justified as part of the fight against illegal gambling. Three years have passed, and we are now seeing the conclusion of this story: the criminal cases against Aibox have been dismissed by the courts as baseless; Case No. 72023000500000071 dated September 14,09.2023 against the executives of Aibox Bank was dismissed by a ruling of the Holosiivskyi District Court (Case No. 752/15954/25) and upheld by a ruling of the Kyiv Court of Appeals. The criminal allegations, which were used to exert media pressure on the management of Aibox Bank, were not substantiated in court. “Currently, management is seeking compensation in court for the damages caused by the fabricated criminal case, while in the meantime, all of Aibox Bank’s billion-dollar cash flows have already been diverted to Sens Bank. And this is the key reason why the whole thing was orchestrated in the first place,” the MP noted.

It is noteworthy that the scandal-plagued former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi may have been behind the takeover of Aibox Bank. His likely role in the process was to provide the legal framework. While some financial institutions were being destroyed, the activities of others—where the funds were ending up—were simply overlooked by prosecutors.



The NBU’s Public War Against “Ukrposhta” and Smiliansky



The conflict between NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy and “Ukrposhta” CEO Ihor Smiliansky has been ongoing for several years. The surface-level cause of the dispute is said to be the Ukrposhta CEO’s ambition to create a postal bank. This runs counter to the interests of the major state-owned banks.

Time and again, the National Bank has cited violations in the state postal operator’s financial activities. Over the past year, there has been a flurry of such allegations. Since the beginning of 2026, the NBU has imposed increasingly larger fines: 255,000 UAH in March, 1.7 million UAH in May, and over 2.5 million UAH in June.

At the same time, the National Bank announced the state-owned company’s financial inefficiency and its losses amounting to millions. They called for the formation of a full-fledged supervisory board as soon as possible and accused Igor Smelyansky himself of incompetence. All of this was openly stated by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy.

Meanwhile, the CEO of “Ukrposhta” commented on the NBU’s decision that he does not meet professional requirements: “What exactly are these professional requirements? I think everyone understands that I violated the main rule of Ukraine’s banking sector for 2023–2026: you must love and praise NBU Governor A.G. Pyshnyy to the heavens; otherwise, you cannot be a banker or work in the financial sector.”

Smiliansky called the demand for his dismissal “a settling of personal scores” on the part of the regulator’s head, Andriy Pyshny, who had publicly participated in information campaigns against “Ukrposhta.”



Fine Imposed on Poroshenko’s

International Investment Bank

In March 2025, the NBU fined the International Investment Bank (IIB)—whose main shareholder was Ukraine’s fifth president, Petro Poroshenko—20.5 million hryvnias. The regulator cited violations of financial monitoring laws, specifically inadequate customer due diligence, as the basis for the sanction.

In response, representatives of “European Solidarity” and Poroshenko accused the NBU and Pyshnyy of political persecution. “European Solidarity” claimed that fake news related to this fine was being spread by the “Telegrambot farm run by the Office of the President,” and accused the National Bank of having its employees, together with “law enforcement agencies and other office henchmen,” “search for documents, pry into clients’ affairs, and hope to find anything at all” during the inspection of MIB.

The regulator assured that the inspection was routine and focused on the bank’s operations, not the political activities of its shareholder.

Poroshenko himself stated on social media that the National Bank’s financial monitoring department was acting “utterly irresponsibly.”

“We received a letter regarding an audit of the Poroshenko Foundation, the Roshen Foundation, and Sprawa Hromad. Apparently, they have no one else left to audit,” claimed the leader of European Solidarity.



Petro Poroshenko explained that, de facto, the NBU is creating conditions under which: the bank refrains from servicing the foundations; donors reduce their contributions; and operational activities are complicated by the risk of “suspicious” assessments.

Earlier, in February 2025, Ukraine’s fifth president reported that the National Bank had blocked all of his bank cards following the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council.

NBU

Deposit Certificates and Banks’

Excess Profits

“Amid the wave of allegations against NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy regarding the money-laundering scheme at Sense Bank, manual regulation of the Financial Monitoring Service, and calls for his resignation, I would like to draw the attention of the People’s Deputies and the Government to a forgotten, yet very elegant and highly profitable banking scheme named after Andriy Hryhorovych involving NBU deposit certificates,” investigative journalist Yevhen Plinsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He cited statistics: in 2025, the NBU spent 81.98 billion hryvnias on payments to banks under deposit certificates, which accounts for 96.1% of the NBU’s revenue from government bonds. In other words, the funds paid to the NBU by the Ministry of Finance from the budget, instead of returning to the treasury, effectively flowed almost entirely into the commercial banking sector. According to Plinsky’s calculations, over the 2022–2025 period, the NBU paid banks a total of 291.8 billion hryvnias under this scheme, having received approximately the same amount from the Ministry of Finance out of the budget.

“It looks like funds are being funneled from the budget to commercial banks. These payments have become one of the pillars of the banking sector’s explosive profit growth since the start of the war. No other sector is showing such profit growth,” states Yevhen Plinsky, adding, “Apart from the scheme itself, there are other problems arising from this situation. Under normal circumstances, banks are supposed to lend to businesses and the public, thereby stimulating economic growth. But why lend to the real sector, analyze risks, and seek out reliable borrowers when you can simply deposit excess liquidity with the National Bank and be guaranteed to receive above-market interest from the budget?”

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