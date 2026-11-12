A blind man had been exempted from military registration due to his health condition even before the full-scale invasion, but because of an error in the registry, he was once again classified as subject to military service. He tried to prove that he was not required to serve, but was detained and held at the TCC for several days. In Kharkiv, a soldier shoved a 73-year-old woman so hard that she suffered fractures to her hip and shoulder; he left her lying on the asphalt and simply drove away. In Bukovina, TCC employees are suspected of torturing people, unlawful detention, and extortion.

These are three stories from different regions of Ukraine that were discussed at the latest meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission, chaired by People’s Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko. Behind each one are specific people, injuries, court rulings, and criminal proceedings. And explanations from TCC military personnel, which at times sounded more telling than the circumstances of the incidents themselves.

A representative of the Odesa TCC was unable to explain why a blind man was re-registered and detained again after a court ruling. The head of the Kharkiv Regional TCC spoke of 700,000 hryvnias allegedly demanded by the relatives of the victim, a pensioner. And the head of the Chernivtsi Regional TCC admitted that the unit—whose personnel are now under investigation—had previously received complaints, and internal audits had documented violations.

The three most high-profile incidents of the hearing. What did those responsible for the TCC’s operations have to say?

A blind man was held at the TCC for several days

Vasyl Fedoryaka from Odesa, born in 1977, has a disability due to blindness since childhood. According to the documents he provided, in 2023 he was deemed unfit for military service and removed from the military registry. However, in 2025, he discovered that he was once again listed in the registry and had even been placed on a wanted list.

Fedoryak filed a lawsuit. In February 2026, the Odesa District Administrative Court ruled that the entry in the registry regarding his alleged violation of military registration rules, the issuance of a warrant for his arrest, and the Military Recruitment Center’s request to the police for his detention and transfer were all unlawful. Literally a month later, the man found himself at the district Military Registration and Enlistment Center, where he was taken by representatives of the recruitment center along with the police.

Vladimir Chaban, deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Recruitment Center, explained that during a document review, the man was deemed eligible for conscription because no confirmation of his disability was found in the “Oberig” registry. Therefore, Fedoryak was referred to a medical examination board.

“He refused to undergo the medical examination, citing his health condition and the fact that he had been removed from the registry in 2023. This information was not confirmed in the “Oberig” registry. Consequently, a decision was made to refer Mr. Vasyl to the medical examination board to determine his fitness for service,” said the representative of the Territorial Conscription Commission.

According to him, on March 17, the MDC doctors referred the man for an additional examination by an ophthalmologist at the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital. He was issued a summons requiring him to appear and bring the doctor’s report. However, Fedoryak did not appear at the TCC.

How the TCC representatives managed to fail to notice that they were dealing with a blind person is a separate question.

“I’m not claiming that he can see. But after consulting with an ophthalmologist, his diagnosis would have been clearly established, and it would have been determined whether he is subject to registration and conscription,” replied a representative of the Military Registration and Enlistment Office.

It later emerged that the man had been automatically reinstated on the military registry—in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 932 on registering men aged 25 to 60 whose data is missing from the “Oberig” registry. The representative of the Military Recruitment Center confirmed: there was no information about Fedoryaka’s disability in the system, which is why he was registered.

“Such information is still missing,” added the representative of the recruitment center.

Major Orlik, a legal affairs assistant, then joined the discussion. He reported that the district Military Registration and Enlistment Office had reviewed Fedoryaka’s application for removal from military registration but denied it because the office lacked documentation confirming that he had undergone a medical examination in 2023 or proof of his disability. They could not be found either in “Oberez” or in the paper logs and protocols. Furthermore, the documents provided by Fedoryaka appear to be forged because they are “filled out incorrectly.”

“I can’t say for certain, but they raise doubts,” the major clarified.

For some reason, TCC representatives did not report the possible forgery of documents to the police; instead, they suggested that the blind man undergo an additional examination at the regional hospital.

The head of the TSK suggested that representatives of the recruitment center look at the situation through Fedoryaka’s own eyes. If the 2023 documents are genuine, the man has already undergone a medical examination, was deemed unfit for service, and was removed from the registry. If, however, the TCC considers the documents to be forged, then this must be proven, rather than simply citing the fact that they seemed suspicious to someone.

“You, as the TSK, do not verify their authenticity—it’s just a matter of appearance; someone with a keen eye thought they ‘looked a bit off,’ but you didn’t report it to anyone,” Goncharenko noted, recalling that after being reinstated on the registry, the man himself corrected his information, but instead of resolving the issue, he ended up on the wanted list, was detained, and spent several days at the TCC. In the commission chair’s opinion, this course of action resembles the mistreatment of a person rather than the proper enforcement of mobilization laws.

“To be honest, if I were in this man’s shoes, I wouldn’t go anywhere myself. He’s already been through a trial, won the case, and the court ruled to remove him from the wanted list. I understand why he doesn’t want to go anywhere anymore—because this is a form of mistreatment of a Ukrainian citizen. Don’t you think so?” Goncharenko asked the TCC representative.

The representative ultimately agreed with the TSK chairman’s assessment, though he added that the recruitment center must act in accordance with the law. He assured that the documents provided by the lawyer and medical professionals would be thoroughly reviewed, and the issue of Fedoryaka’s military registration would be reconsidered as soon as possible.

As for the time Fedoryaka was forced to spend at the TSK, military officials claimed that the blind man had been in the building for one or two days, whereas in reality he spent several days there, from March 14 to 17. It was impossible to immediately determine his level of vision because, as the official explained, those dates fell on the weekend and there was no specialist available at the Medical Examination Commission. However, as of today, law enforcement agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding Fedoryak’s stay at the TCC. Major Orlik even specified that information had been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code—unlawful deprivation of liberty or kidnapping. This refers to criminal proceedings initiated based on a complaint filed by Fedoryak or his attorney. Furthermore, the TCC’s management is conducting an internal investigation into the actions of its subordinates, and it is nearing completion. At the same time, Major Orlik acknowledged that there are no legal grounds for detaining a person at the center for several days without a specific decision being made, but this can happen if the detention occurs over the weekend or during air raid alerts.

“There is no such legal provision. But during mobilization measures and the medical examination process, this procedure can be delayed by two or three days—especially if it falls on the weekend or during air raid alerts,” explained the representative of the recruitment center.

Summing up the hearing, Oleksiy Goncharenko stated that the Odesa Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office had committed a gross violation of human rights. He emphasized that the recruitment center was unable to refute Fedoryaka’s documents but allowed a situation to arise in which, due to the absence of data in the registry, the man was first reinstated on the military registry, then placed on the wanted list, detained, and held for several days.

The TSK chairman also noted that the TCC had complied with the court’s decision to remove the man from the wanted list but had refused to remove him from military registration. He called this decision erroneous and demanded that the leadership of the Odesa Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office conduct a full internal investigation.

“Hold everyone accountable: those who failed to enter the data in 2023; those who detained a blind man in 2026 with their body cameras turned off; those who then held this person for three or four days; and those who have now issued (in big quotation marks) a ‘reasoned’ decision that the person must remain on the military registry,” stated the TSK chairman.

In the absence of tangible results, Goncharenko warned that he may initiate investigations directly into the leadership of the district—and possibly even the regional—Military Registration and Enlistment Office.

Military TSK Officer Injured a Retiree and Fled in a Car

The incident in Kharkiv occurred on October 8 in the city’s Industrial District. A conflict broke out between Military Registration and Enlistment Office personnel and civilians during mobilization activities. A 73-year-old woman, Lyudmila Fedorivna, approached those involved. Sergey Sapanovich, a senior lieutenant with the Slobidskyi District Military Recruitment Center, pushed the woman; she fell and sustained two serious fractures—the neck of her right femur and the surgical neck of her right humerus. The consequences were severe. The victim’s son-in-law, Dmytro Dolenko, told reporters that the woman had already undergone shoulder surgery, during which titanium plates and more than ten screws were inserted. She still faces another operation on her hip.

The Industrial District Court of Kharkiv suspended Sapanovich from his position and imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal pledge. The servicemember was notified of charges under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional infliction of bodily injury of moderate severity. At a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, Serhiy Markin, head of the Kharkiv Regional Temporary Investigation Commission, confirmed that he was aware of the incident and that the soldier had been suspended from his duties for two months.

The Suspected TCC Employee

According to Markin, Sapanovich was leading the alert team at the time of the incident. There had been no previous complaints against him, and he had a positive performance evaluation. Sapanovich had not participated in combat operations; he was mobilized during martial law. The woman’s appearance during the conflict took the soldier by surprise, and the shove was allegedly an automatic reaction.

“The video shows that this came as a surprise to the soldier, and he mechanically, automatically pushed her. The citizen, who had previously used physical force against military personnel and obstructed the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was at the center of the conflict, and Lyudmila Fedorivna happened to be nearby,” Markin explained.

According to him, representatives of the TCC attempted to contact the victim’s family to offer assistance with medical treatment and prosthetics. But the relatives allegedly demanded a one-time compensation payment of 700,000 hryvnias from the servicemember himself or the head of the TCC in order to “atone for the offense and forget the incident.”

“We have an audio recording of the conversation between the military commissar and a family representative. They did not consider the systematic allocation of funds from his salary for medical treatment; they wanted a specific amount,” stated the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office.

Why didn’t Sapanovich approach the woman who had fallen after he shoved her? Why didn’t he try to help her, but instead got into his car and left the scene? Because the soldier saw that people were already rushing to help the elderly woman, so he decided it would be better to leave to avoid further provocations. According to the head of the regional TCC, the soldier was flustered, feared for his own life and safety, and pushed her unintentionally—he didn’t even immediately realize that it was a woman in front of him.

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“No matter what happened in the heat of the moment, what kind of person would turn away, get in the car, and drive off after a 73-year-old woman fell? Not go over to her, not ask what happened, not offer help? Justifying this by saying that someone else ran over to help is unacceptable,” objected TSK Chairman Oleksiy Goncharenko, who got the impression that Markin was deliberately making excuses for his subordinate.

Markin then acknowledged that the soldier’s behavior was inappropriate and promised to conduct additional training sessions with the personnel.

“You are absolutely right. The extent of this soldier’s guilt is currently being thoroughly investigated, and he will be held accountable. I am not trying to excuse him. I sincerely feel sorry for Lyudmila Fedorivna, given her advanced age and the injuries she sustained. We will conduct additional training and provide guidance to the personnel to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” replied the head of the Kharkiv Regional TSK.

However, the head of the TSK did not stop there; he requested that, following the completion of the pretrial investigation, consideration be given to transferring Sapanovich to a combat unit to serve directly in the combat zone, so that he might gain combat experience and “be able to wash away the shame from himself and the Armed Forces for this disgraceful incident.”

Torture, threats with pistols, and 5,500 euros for “help”: what happened at the TSK in Bukovina

The third case examined by the Temporary Investigative Commission concerned the Chernivtsi region. It involved criminal proceedings against a group of military personnel from a district TCC and a law enforcement officer. They are charged with torture, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and receiving improper benefits. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on October 21, 2026, six individuals were notified of the charges against them: the head of one of the departments of the district TCC, four of his subordinates, and a law enforcement officer. The investigation documented four incidents which, according to law enforcement, took place between July and September.

In July, in the village of Mamayivtsi, a man was beaten as he tried to get out of his car. He was then forcibly taken to the TCC and held there pending mobilization.

On September 16, in Chernivtsi, one of the military personnel offered to help a man who was wanted by the authorities avoid mobilization. He initially asked for $5,000 for this “service,” but ultimately received 5,500 euros from the man’s mother. After the money was handed over, her son was released.

On the same day, another man refused to show his documents. According to the investigation, he was sprayed with pepper spray, knocked to the ground, and forcibly taken to the TCC. He sustained minor injuries.

Another incident occurred on September 30. On that day, a father of three children, who had a legal basis for deferment, was detained. According to the investigation, while being transported, he was threatened with pistols and struck in the torso at least four times. Despite this, mobilization procedures against the man continued.

At a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, Serhiy Volkovskyi, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Registration and Enlistment Office, confirmed that on October 21, representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation arrived at the office to conduct investigative actions. It was then that he learned of the criminal case, opened back in May 2026, and the detention of five military personnel from the third division of the Chernivtsi District Military Registration and Enlistment Office. Among them was the division’s commander, Colonel Yaroslav Stepanyshyn.

The Third Division is located in Kitsman, formerly the Kitsman District Territorial Recruitment Center. According to Volkovsky, Stepanyshyn was suspended from his post, placed on administrative leave, and placed under round-the-clock house arrest. Regarding the other individuals involved, the head of the regional TCC clarified that two are in custody, two more are under round-the-clock house arrest, and one has been placed under nighttime house arrest. Thus, he said, at the time of the hearing, two military personnel were in custody, while the rest were subject to various preventive measures not involving detention.

At the same time, the Chernivtsi Regional TCC launched an internal investigation, which was to be completed by November 20. Volkovsky also emphasized that the pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Separately, commission members inquired about Colonel Stepanishyn and his previous place of service. As Volkovsky explained, by order of the commander of the “West” Operational Command, Stepanishyn was transferred to the third department of the Chernivtsi District TCC. He actually began performing his duties on September 16. Prior to that, he headed the second division of the Stryi District TCC in Lviv Oblast.

Stepanishyn participated in combat operations during the ATO/JFO, when he served in the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. However, he did not take direct part in combat operations during the full-scale invasion. According to the Medical Examination Commission’s conclusion, he is fit for service in support units, specifically in the Territorial Defense Command.

Regarding the other individuals involved, Volkovsky reported that two servicemen—Senior Private Lyubomyr Ivanovych and Senior Sergeant Bohdan Pugach—have combat experience from a full-scale war, having served in the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade. Two other soldiers, he said, did not take direct part in combat operations. They were scheduled to be assigned to combat units, but are now under investigation and have been placed on administrative leave. If law enforcement authorities allow it and the precautionary measures do not prevent it, they are to be transferred to combat units.

The victim, a father of three who was threatened with a weapon and beaten while being transported, is at home with his family and is applying for a deferment.

It is noteworthy that complaints have been filed repeatedly against servicemen of the third division of the Chernivtsi District Territorial Center for Civil Protection. Internal investigations were conducted in response to these complaints, during which violations in the work of the emergency response teams were documented, including the absence of body camera footage.

“Yes, we have repeatedly received complaints regarding the activities of this very third division. Internal investigations were conducted, and violations were documented during alert operations—specifically, the absence of body camera footage. Based on the results of the investigations, these service members received reprimands and severe reprimands, and additional training sessions were conducted,” said the head of the Chernivtsi Regional TCC.

In other words, violations in the unit’s operations had been documented even before its personnel became subjects of criminal proceedings. The service members had already been disciplined, but judging by the incidents described by the investigation, this did not prevent further incidents.

In response, Volkovsky stated that personnel decisions regarding the staff of the third department had already been made: the team had effectively been overhauled, and new officers had been appointed to the positions.

At the conclusion of the testimony heard, Oleksiy Goncharenko demanded that the leadership of the Chernivtsi Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Training provide the commission with additional information regarding the results of the internal investigation and the measures taken to prevent similar incidents in other units. He also asked specifically whether the investigation would allow servicemen without combat experience to be transferred to combat units.

“So that in the future they serve by directly fighting the aggressor, rather than intimidating, threatening, beating, and extorting their own citizens,” emphasized the TSK chairman.

Now the TSK expects from Volkovsky not general assurances about personnel changes, but specific information about what has changed and how the leadership intends to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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