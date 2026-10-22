The TSK held an off-site meeting in Cherkasy, where it examined cases in which the actions of the TCC led to conflicts, legal disputes, and human tragedies. A father who was first dismissed from service because of his son’s upbringing and was later denied a deferment. Men who died after coming into contact with TCC representatives. An amputee veteran against whom tear gas was used in front of his four-year-old child. And a family that searched for months for their missing husband, only to find human remains in a field.

Representatives of the TCC, the police, and other agencies explained what happened in each case, what investigations were conducted, and who was held accountable. In some cases, video footage from a bus served as key evidence; in others, the circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation; and in other instances, officials’ responses raised new questions among lawmakers.

UA.NEWS has compiled the key points from the hearing: what is known about each case, how law enforcement officials explained their actions, and what decisions the parliamentary commission is demanding of them.

Double Standards for a Single Father: Cherkasy Territorial Military Commissariat Ignores Armed Forces Decision and Blocks Deferment

Yuriy Zhuravel from Cherkasy underwent basic military training, but after a month and a half of service, he was discharged from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The reason: his 13-year-old son, whom he is raising on his own.

He divorced in 2017, and in 2021, the Sosnivsky District Court approved a settlement agreement between the former spouses regarding the custody of their children: one child moved abroad with his mother, while his son Tymofii, born in 2013, remained to live with his father. The boy’s mother has not crossed the Ukrainian border for over five years, and Zhuravel has not remarried, so he is raising his son entirely on his own.

In December 2025, he was mobilized by the Cherkasy City Territorial Recruitment Center. At that time, Zhuravel had a valid deferment in the “Oberig” registry and the “Reserve+” app, but he was nevertheless sent to a military unit, where he underwent basic training. Later, the unit commander reviewed the court documents regarding the child’s residence with his father and signed an order discharging Zhuravel from the Armed Forces of Ukraine; after a month and a half of service, he returned home to his son.

An unexpected situation arose in May 2026 following a technical glitch in “Reserve+.” Zhuravel submitted the same set of documents through the Administrative Service Center but was denied by the commission under the Territorial Military Commissariat. Officials argued that the 2021 court ruling approving the settlement agreement was “not the right decision,” since it did not contain the exact wording “establishing the fact of single-parent child-rearing.” The commission failed to take into account the fact that in 2021, no such provisions existed in the law, and that Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560 permits the submission of “other documents.”

Speaking at the TSK meeting, Oleg Tymoshenko, head of the Cherkasy City Military Recruitment Center, distanced himself from responsibility, stating that decisions are made by the civil-military commission, not by the recruitment center itself. The military registration and enlistment office expressed doubts about the veracity of the man’s family history, suggesting that the divorce and custody arrangement in 2021 might have been a preemptive attempt to “evade military service.”

Oleksiy Goncharenko, head of the TSK, pointed out the utter absurdity of the actions taken by representatives of the TSK, who are trying to force Zhuravlya into service again. The MP emphasized that remobilization would only waste state and military resources, since after another draft, the unit commander would again sign a discharge order following the same legal procedure, leaving the child without a single guardian during that time.

Separately, attorney Galina Korabkova stated that since July 2026, the Cherkasy Territorial Military Enlistment Commission has been ignoring the ruling of the Cherkasy District Administrative Court and has failed to provide materials from the commission’s meetings, effectively blocking judicial protection of citizens’ rights. The head of the city’s Social Services Committee was unable to explain the reason for this, but promised to “look into it immediately” and provide copies of the documents.

In summary, the TSK instructed the leadership of the Cherkasy TCC to immediately conduct explanatory work with the commission members, take into account the existing order from the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the discharge, and assist Zhuravly in obtaining a lawful deferment until a final court decision is issued. The head of the city TSK pledged on video to fulfill these requirements, and the members of parliament took the case under their personal supervision to ensure that the 13-year-old child would not be left to fend for himself.

Tragedy During Airborne Forces Recruitment: Video from the Bus Debunked False Claims About a Man’s Death

The second high-profile case, which was examined in detail at the TSC meeting, was circulating on social media as the death of a conscript in Cherkasy while awaiting a medical examination. However, during the hearings, it emerged that the incident actually took place in Boryspil, Kyiv Oblast, where a group of men had been transported en masse to the Airborne Assault Forces recruitment center. A recruiter seconded from the Airborne Assault Forces was working at the Cherkasy Territorial Recruitment Center, where he was pre-screening candidates under the age of 45 for referral to the interregional center.

The tragedy befell a 43-year-old resident of the Cherkasy region (born in 1982). His previous medical records contained no mention of serious illnesses or contraindications. However, while in Boryspil, on the grounds of the local hospital while waiting for his medical examination, the man suddenly fell ill—he suffered an acute epileptic seizure. Prior to this incident, neither the military nor, presumably, the man himself was aware that he had this condition.

After receiving first aid, the conscript was seated inside the bus to rest. According to the official investigation, a second seizure occurred shortly thereafter: the man stood up, grabbed the seat, took a sip of water, lost consciousness, and fell out the open bus door onto the street, sustaining a severe head injury. Despite subsequent hospitalization, doctors were unable to save his life.

An objective account of the incident was established thanks to the bus’s onboard video recorder. The recording fully captured the moment of the attack and the fall without any external influence or violence. The police immediately seized the video as part of an open criminal investigation, and an internal investigation by the TCC confirmed that the military personnel’s actions did not constitute a criminal or administrative offense.

Commission Chair Oleksiy Honcharenko and Member of Parliament Kira Rudyk once again emphasized the need to ensure 100% coverage of video cameras and recorders in all TCCs and vehicles, and also offered the commission’s assistance in appealing to the Cherkasy Regional State Administration to purchase additional equipment to protect both conscripts and the military personnel themselves.

Death of a Breakdancing Coach: The Temporary Investigation Commission Investigated the Circumstances of Yevhen Kushnir’s Death

The third case from the Cherkasy region concerned the death of 41-year-old Yevhen Kushnir—founder of the Let’s Move City creative workshop and a breakdancing coach from Kropyvnytskyi. On August 21, 2025, the man, who was traveling on a scheduled bus, was stopped by a checkpoint on the highway near Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi. According to the Military Registration and Enlistment Office (MREO), Kushnir provided documents confirming his deferment as a student; however, a check in the “Oberig” database revealed that his deferment had been revoked by the Kropyvnytskyi City MREO back in July due to his pursuit of a second degree. The man was taken to the Military Registration and Enlistment Office, where he underwent a medical examination that same day to be sent to the Airborne Forces training center.

The tragedy occurred the following morning, August 22, while a group of conscripts was being transported in a Mercedes minibus. According to the military, at 4:30 a.m. at an intersection in Smila, as the bus slowed down at a traffic light, Kushnir suddenly opened the side door and jumped out while the vehicle was moving; he fell onto the asphalt and sustained a severe traumatic brain injury. Two days later, on August 24, he died at a hospital in Smila, and the incident sparked widespread reaction on social media and in the media.

Yevhen Kushnir, founder of the Let’s Move City creative workshop

As representatives of the National Police reported at a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, a criminal investigation was opened into the death. The initial classification under Article 128 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (causing serious bodily injury through negligence) was subsequently reclassified to Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide)—this is a standard procedural step in cases of death to ensure a full range of forensic examinations is conducted. The pretrial investigation is currently ongoing; no charges have been filed against anyone, and investigators have seized footage from the “Safe Cherkasy” street camera system.

Military leadership noted that, based on the results of an internal investigation, the senior commander was held disciplinarily accountable for inadequate supervision during the transport. The TCC also states that witnesses among the other conscripts who were inside the vehicle confirmed the account that the man jumped out of the vehicle on his own.

In this instance, there were no video cameras inside the minibus, unlike in the previous incident in Boryspil. The parliamentary commission sent a request to the National Police demanding that they provide the official results of the investigation upon its completion and once again called for all TCC vehicles to be equipped with video recording devices.

Tear Gas Used Against an Amputee Veteran and a 4-Year-Old Child: The TSK Demands That TSK Employees Be Sent to the Front Lines

The next incident occurred in the Chyhyryn district in May 2026. A TSK unit stopped a car on a dirt road driven by Volodymyr, an active-duty soldier and volunteer—a veteran and a second-group war invalid with an amputated limb, who had been awarded combat decorations and a personalized weapon. His wife and 4-year-old child were riding with him in the car.

A verbal altercation broke out between the TCC officers and the veteran. As a result, the TCC officers used tear gas against the veteran with the amputated limb right in front of his family. The 4-year-old child suffered severe psychological trauma from the gas and the soldiers’ aggressive actions. Since the family did not independently contact the parliamentary commission, the TSK took up the case based on the results of media monitoring and publications by the civil society organization “Veterans of the Fatherland.”

In response to the incident, the National Police opened a criminal investigation under Article 129-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (threat of murder). At the same time, in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the police developed an effective response mechanism and contacted the Cherkasy Regional State Administration to arrange for urgent psychological rehabilitation for the 4-year-old child.

During the investigation, the Military Law Enforcement Service (MLES) identified the military personnel involved—Senior Private Kovalenko and Private Lytvyn. As it turned out, Kovalenko personally sprayed the veteran with pepper spray, while an administrative citation was filed against Lytvyn under Article 172-15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for negligent performance of duty, since his body camera was turned off during the incident. In addition, the court found Lytvyn guilty of exceeding his official authority (Part 2 of Article 172-14 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) and fined him 1,700 hryvnias, and both officers involved were issued reprimands to be recorded in their personnel files.

During the hearing, representatives of the TCC attempted to justify their subordinates’ actions, claiming that the veteran had allegedly stopped on his own to lodge complaints against the mobilization team, which was blocking the dirt roads to prevent “draft dodgers,” and had allegedly reached for his personal weapon. However, the head of the TCC acknowledged that his subordinates had no right to use special means, and that it was impossible to verify the story about the weapon, since the military’s body camera was, as usual, “not working,” and there were no National Police representatives present at all at that moment.

The fact that, following the high-profile scandal, a court-imposed fine, and a reprimand, both TCC employees continued to work undisturbed in the same department and continued to go out on patrols as part of alert teams caused particular outrage among members of parliament.

It later emerged that neither Senior Private Kovalenko nor Private Lytvyn had seen combat and had never participated in battles on the front lines. In other words, rear-echelon TCC employees with no combat experience used tear gas against a real front-line soldier who had suffered an amputation, in full view of his young child.

TSK Chairman Oleksiy Goncharenko called the 1,700-hryvnia fine and these employees’ continued service in the alert teams “an absolutely inappropriate situation.” He appealed to the leadership of the district TSK, demanding that they immediately decide to transfer Kovalenko and Lytvyn to combat units on the front lines, where they could demonstrate their “fighting spirit” not against veterans with children in the Cherkasy region, but in battles against the enemy. The head of the TCC accepted this directive and pledged to inform the commission of the transfer.

Brutal beating at the Zvenyhorod Territorial Recruitment Center: Ombudsman announces investigation into resuscitation and torture

Serious injuries sustained by Cherkasy region resident Heorhiy Zalozny. On September 30, 2026, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, officially announced the launch of an investigation into the circumstances that left the man fighting for his life in intensive care. The victim reported being brutally beaten and tortured at the Zvenyhorod District Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Special Forces unit, where he was sent after refusing to undergo a military medical examination.

According to the ombudsman, after Zalozny’s relatives filed a complaint, representatives of the secretariat began to determine his whereabouts. At first, officials assured the family that the man was supposedly at a deployment site in Smila and was feeling well, but it later turned out that he was in critical condition at a hospital in Uman. Doctors diagnosed him with multiple rib fractures, a ruptured lung, and a pneumothorax, which required emergency resuscitation measures.

The victim himself gave a detailed account of the violence he endured. According to him, he was beaten and doused with cold water at the Zvenyhorod Territorial Recruitment Center. The victim also identified one of the attackers and later learned his personal details; he turned out to be the acting deputy head of the TCC, Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Zumer. According to Zalozny, it was Zummer who gave the orders and instructed that he be placed in a special isolation cell called “Room No. 13,” which military registration and enlistment office staff used to exert pressure and inflict abuse.

The official position of the Zvenyhorod Military Registration and Enlistment Office was that Georgiy Zalozny categorically refused to undergo a medical examination and pay administrative fines. Military commissars acknowledged that the man had been transported between various districts of the region—from Cherkasy to Zvenyhorodka, Smila, and Uman—in an attempt to force him to undergo a medical examination. At the same time, the head of the Recruitment Center assured the commission that an internal investigation allegedly found no evidence of physical abuse occurring on the premises of the center.

Despite this, the regional leadership of the TCC was nevertheless forced to acknowledge serious violations in the organization of procedures. Based on the results of the internal investigation, six military personnel were held accountable, including three heads of district recruitment centers (those in Uman and Smila, as well as the acting head of the Zvenyhorodka center, Lieutenant Colonel Zumer). The case files regarding their actions were forwarded to the Military Law Enforcement Service for legal assessment under Article 172-15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (negligence in the performance of duty).

The National Police opened criminal proceedings under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 146 (enforced disappearance) and Part 1 of Article 122 (intentional bodily injury of moderate severity). During the hearing, representatives of the National Police confirmed that the necessary investigative measures are currently being carried out, and visitor logs and video recordings from surveillance cameras inside the TCC premises are being seized to identify all those responsible.

Lawmakers called on regional authorities to thoroughly verify the combat experience of those implicated and to ensure their immediate removal from positions involving direct contact with the public until the investigation is complete. The TSK has taken strict personal control of the investigation into this case, demanding complete and objective information from law enforcement agencies.

The Tragedy of Serhiy Hulyi: How a Man Detained by the TSK Was Dumped in a Field Without His Belongings and Died

Another horrific tragedy in the Cherkasy region, linked to the Zvenyhorod TSK, claimed the life of 40-year-old Serhiy Huly from Zolotonosha. On August 10, 2026, the man—who suffered from epilepsy and, according to his relatives, had an official medical certificate of unfitness for military service—was detained by employees of the Zvenyhorod Military Registration and Enlistment Office during a mobilization drill. Since then, all contact with him has been lost, and his family has embarked on a lengthy and fruitless search.

It turned out that the Zvenyhorod Military Registration and Enlistment Office was conducting mobilization raids in Zolotonosha without the presence of National Police representatives, which is a direct violation of procedure. The detained man, Huly, was taken to Zvenyhorodka, where he suffered an epileptic seizure while in custody; he bit through his tongue, but was not provided with proper medical care. According to other eyewitnesses, the detainees were held in inhumane conditions, and the guards made mocking comments suggesting that the detainees were allegedly “pulling out the batteries.”

The wife and aunt of the missing man were given conflicting answers at the military registration and enlistment office: at first, they were assured that he had been transferred to another temporary detention center; then, that he had been released; and later, absurd stories began to circulate. During a personal visit by his relatives to Zvenyhorodka, the deputy head of the TCC, Lieutenant Colonel Zummer, showed a video on his phone in which Serhiy Hulyi was seen getting out of a van half-dressed, wearing only sweatpants, without a T-shirt, shoes, money, or his cell phone, which had been taken from him.

As it later emerged from the materials of the Military Prosecutor’s Office, the military decided to “resolve the issue” in a unique way: Smaglo, a rifleman with the Zvenyhorodka TCC, received an order to drive the ailing man back to Zolotonosha, but halfway there, around 9:00 p.m., he dropped him off on the highway near the village of Shevchenkove, 140 kilometers from home, in the dark of night, without any means of communication or money. At midnight, the exhausted, ailing man was left alone in a field.

The poor man was found a month and a half later; in mid-October 2026, a decomposed human body was discovered in a field near the village of Shevchenkove. Relatives identified his personal belongings; however, due to the prolonged exposure to the heat and damage to the remains caused by animals, a lengthy DNA analysis was ordered. The police opened a criminal case under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide), although initially the relevant prosecutor’s office, for some reason, did not see any criminal offense in the actions of the TCC employees.

The victim’s aunt, who spoke at a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, recounted through tears the appalling treatment by investigators, who cynically told the family that “there’s nothing left to identify there, because the worms and dogs have done their work.” At the hearing, the leadership of the regional TSK justified their actions by stating that the official findings of the forensic examination were not yet available, and that preliminary internal investigations had found no violations in the actions of their subordinates at the time of the disappearance.

TSK Chair Oleksiy Goncharenko and commission members expressed their deep and sincere condolences to the deceased’s family, publicly apologizing for the inhumane treatment of the man by state institutions. The deputies emphasized that even if the official forensic examination determines a natural cause of death, the direct culpability of the TSK employees who abandoned a defenseless, sick man, half-naked, on the highway is evident. The commission demanded that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Office of the Prosecutor General take personal control of the investigation to punish all those responsible for this horrific tragedy.

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